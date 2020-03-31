This guy’s resemblance to the critic from Ratatouille is blowing people’s minds

TikTok star, Joe Mele, proved his dad has an uncanny likeness to the animated character, Anton Ego, who is the dreaded food critic in the Pixar film, Ratatouille.

Despite his reluctance, Mr. Mele Sr. was a good sport and played along.

Clearly, they’re nothing alike.

TikTok users were astonished at the resemblance.

The clip made its way onto Twitter, where it went viral.

Even the voice of Remy, the rat chef from the film, was drawn to comment.

Joe’s dad should start doing food reviews on TikTok. We’d watch the hell out of that.

