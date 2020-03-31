This guy’s resemblance to the critic from Ratatouille is blowing people’s minds

TikTok star, Joe Mele, proved his dad has an uncanny likeness to the animated character, Anton Ego, who is the dreaded food critic in the Pixar film, Ratatouille.

Despite his reluctance, Mr. Mele Sr. was a good sport and played along.

Clearly, they’re nothing alike.

from Amazed GIFs via Gfycat

TikTok users were astonished at the resemblance.

The clip made its way onto Twitter, where it went viral.

This dude’s dad really looks like the food critic from Ratatouille 😂 pic.twitter.com/l4RWPrUbR3 — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 29, 2020

Even the voice of Remy, the rat chef from the film, was drawn to comment.

oh good LORD wow https://t.co/manegyEctT — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 30, 2020

Joe’s dad should start doing food reviews on TikTok. We’d watch the hell out of that.

READ MORE

Someone did this with Disney and Pixar movies and not everyone’s happy with the result

Source Joe Mele Image Joe Mele