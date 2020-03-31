The Room Next Door – President Trump feat. Boris Johnson

Politicians talking about the coronavirus pandemic could give Michael Spicer enough material to ensure he doesn’t sleep until the curve has flattened back to a horizontal line.

Wisely, he’s resisting the temptation to try to keep up with the parade of false statements, bad policies and blatant ignorance of social distancing rules, and he’s selected just a key moment.

I had you down as a useless picnic basket full of mince.

Can’t see many people arguing with that assessment.

Michael posted the sketch, split into two, on Twitter.

As usual, the room next door spoke volumes to people.

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi loved it so much, she wants a permanent reminder.

We should get a tattoo of Michael getting a tattoo of Shappi getting a tattoo. Something to kill the hours during quarantine.

