Politicians talking about the coronavirus pandemic could give Michael Spicer enough material to ensure he doesn’t sleep until the curve has flattened back to a horizontal line.

Wisely, he’s resisting the temptation to try to keep up with the parade of false statements, bad policies and blatant ignorance of social distancing rules, and he’s selected just a key moment.

“I had you down as a useless picnic basket full of mince.“

Can’t see many people arguing with that assessment.

Michael posted the sketch, split into two, on Twitter.

the room next door – President Trump feat. Boris Johnson PART ONE pic.twitter.com/ubBbNEduSS — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 30, 2020

the room next door – President Trump feat. Boris Johnson PART TWO pic.twitter.com/2bqh6tJZm6 — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 30, 2020

As usual, the room next door spoke volumes to people.

Comedy tells the most truths per moment. #Coronavirus https://t.co/YxyW8z6W7G — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) March 30, 2020

Oh I needed this today. Excellent stuff as ever! — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 30, 2020

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi loved it so much, she wants a permanent reminder.

‘I think he’s stuck, can someone nudge him?’ I’m going to get that tattooed on me — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) March 30, 2020

I'm going to get a tattoo of you having it done. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 30, 2020

We should get a tattoo of Michael getting a tattoo of Shappi getting a tattoo. Something to kill the hours during quarantine.

