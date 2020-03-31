Sky News just interviewed Terry Waite about self-isolation – only 5 responses you need

It’s week two of the great lockdown and while it’s no doubt frustrating and difficult – more difficult for some than others – it IS week two.

So when Sky News decided to interview Terry Waite about the challenge of self-isolating, well, it’s fair to say some people thought it might have been a little OTT.

Sky News interviewing Terry Waite on how to survive time in self-isolation….. pic.twitter.com/AFmzJBCkuY — Mike Barrett (@langcatmike) March 31, 2020

Here are our favourite 5 responses.

“We don’t want to panic viewers but here are some tips on surviving very long periods of isolation from former hostage Terry Waite.” — Jamie Glackin (@JamieGlackin1) March 31, 2020

@SkyNews What Terry Waite went through was horrific. Sitting on our arses, taking trips to the fridge every 15 minutes while watching shit tv is not comparable. People need to give their heads a wobble. — Emma😷with😷the😷clean😷hands (@EmmaCleanHands) March 31, 2020

Interviewing Terry Waite about "self isolation" reminds me of the great story Paddy Kielty told about Neil Armstrong checking into a hotel in Co.Kerry. The porter points to the view and says, "well now Mr Armstrong, did you ever in your life see anything as beautiful as that?" — Declan Lawn (@DecLawn) March 31, 2020

Terry Waite spent 4 & half years in prison without seeing any natural daylight and had to be blind folded when anyone entered his cell. I’m sure we can survive 12 weeks with our feet up in front of the TV — Kevin Gower © (@KGower83) March 31, 2020

Terry Waite, 1776 days in a room on his own blindfolded and chained to a wall, only let out for 5 mins a day for loo, just told us all to stop whinging,

Change your mindset he said,

Your not stuck at home,

Your Safe at home

👏 — 13Code Coach (@nyorkstrinity) March 31, 2020

And just in case you were wondering what he said …