There was a mad scramble to crack jokes about Easter eggs not being essential

For a while on Monday, Twitter was convinced that the police had been telling shops to stop stocking Easter eggs because they “aren’t essential”. It was like the time KFC ran out of chicken, only worse, because people have more time on their hands.

Small shops told Easter eggs are non-essential goods by police and local councils, trade body says https://t.co/eGbxmJXKcw — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 30, 2020

There was a scramble to crack jokes.

1.

“WE HAVE INFORMATION YOU’RE CARRYING NON-ESSENTIAL EASTER EGGS” pic.twitter.com/UrzFep0rpV — Dave 🍊 (@DavidB45212563) March 30, 2020

2.

Can’t even call them ‘essential’ Easter Eggs any more. — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) March 30, 2020

3.

Having visions of the police bursting into Waitrose with a battering ram because their Essentials range includes taramasalata, tinned artichoke hearts and brussels pâté https://t.co/tXrnIfyC36 — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) March 30, 2020

4.

Oh no, the alt right are going to claim that Muslims banned Easter, aren’t they! — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) March 30, 2020

5.

You can’t even have an Easter Egg anymore because of the M̶u̶s̶l̶i̶m̶s̶ police — Rick Burin (@rickburin) March 30, 2020

6.

Off to the shops for Easter Eggs🐰🐣 pic.twitter.com/RHWZHm7wfU — blumoon63 (@JCblumoon63) March 30, 2020

When Downing Street stepped in to clarify matters, it only encouraged more pisstaking.

7.

Throwing off the yolk of tyranny https://t.co/wxAmffNtd6 — madz_grant (@Madz_Grant) March 30, 2020

8.

Can we have a crackdown on over zealous policing? https://t.co/d9yhW9xz43 — James (@matkinsj) March 30, 2020

9.

Easter bunny released on bail as possession with intent to supply charges fall apart. https://t.co/2epZUZTRLe — John Johnston (@johnjohnstonmi) March 30, 2020

10.

the easter egg culture wars sure took a weird turn this year huh https://t.co/p1nzYQGhxI — (@PerthshireMags) March 30, 2020

But it seems the jobsworths in question were from Environmental Health, not the police, although we still can’t fathom their reasoning.

Hello, the concerns that we had from retailers were about a small number of incidents where environmental health officers were telling them that they shouldn't sell non essential goods like easter eggs. The police have not been involved with this issue. — ACS (@ACS_LocalShops) March 30, 2020

This rebuke from George Osborne, yes – George Osborne – was directed at the wrong people, but a wake-up call, nonetheless.

So many police officers are doing an incredible job in this crisis – but forces that are stopping shops selling Easter eggs, putting black dye into lakes, setting up check points and buzzing lone walkers with drones have lost all common sense, and are undermining public consent — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) March 30, 2020

And we don’t mean stocks of Easter eggs from shops.

