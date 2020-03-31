Kate Winslet’s giving Covid-19 advice because she was once in a film about a pandemic – 9 funniest replies

It’s all very well getting advice from experts but there’s nothing like a celebrity to tell you what to do to help prevent the spread of a global pandemic.

Especially if, like Kate Winslet, you starred in Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion, a film about a global pandemic.

Kate Winslet starred in the film Contagion about a hypothetical virus outbreak and gives tips on how to keep safe during the #coronavirus pandemic. Get the latest #COVID19 news here: https://t.co/N73jJGtK2W pic.twitter.com/cSTEgdxb6d — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 29, 2020

And her Sky News chat prompted some very funny responses, of which these are our favourite.

1.

Afterwards, Sam Neill will be giving advice on how to avoid being eaten by a Tyrannosaurus Rex when on your one permitted daily walk. https://t.co/pSIZDJUmS9 — Tim Rich (@timrich001) March 31, 2020

2.

And later … we’ll be talking to Mel Gibson about Scottish Freedom and what it would mean to him. — Kevin Ashford (@KevinAshford7) March 30, 2020

3.

Next up I want Kate Winslet’s advice on surviving a shipwreck and erasing all your memories after a bad relationship https://t.co/Jh2jqwwESa — Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) March 31, 2020

4.

Kate Winslet also played an ex-concentration camp guard in The Reader so I want her tried for war crimes. https://t.co/q0SD5LpwNV — Time's Carcass (@_Jack_Graham_) March 31, 2020

5.

Can’t wait for @NASA to get Arnold Schwarzeneggers advice on how to survive living on Mars and his thoughts on the planets atmosphere. — Rob (@RobMDK) March 31, 2020

6.

"Next, we'll hear from Robert Pattinson, who played vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight saga, to give us some tips of living forever." https://t.co/4VNgnBIT6H — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 31, 2020

7.

Kate Winslet is giving covid advice because she played a part in a film where there was a pandemic.

In that case I'm going to teach you all about how to survive a volcano eruption by showing you dead body positions like the part I played in a school play of Pompeii. — GeorgiaGoggleboxWobblebottom (@McCormicksGogg1) March 31, 2020

8.

just waiting to hear from Tom Hanks, star of Castaway, on how to survive living alone for years on end https://t.co/AQfSoRLgyM — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) March 31, 2020

9.

hang on, she dies in the first 20 minutes I'm not listening to her https://t.co/lTe3cTd3vH — Alan White (@aljwhite) March 31, 2020

To conclude, this …

"I played an Epidemiologist" does not give you the right to offer the advice of one. My God, hasn't this crisis revealed just how many entitled prats there are in Hollywood? https://t.co/m3q4RExxgy — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) March 30, 2020

