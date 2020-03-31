Kate Winslet’s giving Covid-19 advice because she was once in a film about a pandemic – 9 funniest replies

It’s all very well getting advice from experts but there’s nothing like a celebrity to tell you what to do to help prevent the spread of a global pandemic.

Especially if, like Kate Winslet, you starred in Steven Soderbergh’s Contagion, a film about a global pandemic.

And her Sky News chat prompted some very funny responses, of which these are our favourite.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To conclude, this …

READ MORE

Simply 69 jokes by 69 very funny comedians to help take the edge off