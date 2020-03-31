For any parents needing some help entertaining the kids during the lockdown

Parents:

Is the lockdown driving you a little bit crazy?

Having a nightmare trying to keep the kids amused?

Fed up of hearing “I’ve got nothing to do” on repeat? Then this game is perfect for you.

Guaranteed* hours of fun for the kids!

*Absolutely not guaranteed but it may keep them entertained long enough for you to drink a cup of tea whilst it’s still hot.

