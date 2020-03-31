The only 5 takes you need to read on Dominic Cummings getting coronavirus

Mere weeks after the UK government’s policy was to allow the population to develop herd immunity, and advisor-in-chief, Dominic Cummings was alleged to have suggested the death of some old people was a price worth paying, Cummings himself has developed symptoms.

Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings is self-isolating after developing COVID-19 symptoms — Sky News Breaking (@SkyNewsBreak) March 30, 2020

He was last seen running from 10 Downing Street, shortly after it was announced that the PM had tested positive. Insert your own joke about stable doors.

There wasn’t exactly an outpouring of sympathy.

1.

Today I learned you can’t merely peg it away from a virus https://t.co/TKSEeNW8zw — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 30, 2020

2.

My thoughts are with the virus at this difficult time. https://t.co/FURoirAodW — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) March 30, 2020

3.

Welcome to the herd, Mr Cummings. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) March 30, 2020

4.

Dominic Cummings is now self isolating with #coronavirus symptoms, but he will be able to continue to run the country from home — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 30, 2020

5.

Cummings with corona symptoms? Will the last government member please switch off the lights – and then wash your fucking hands — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) March 30, 2020

The very funny bunch at Have I Got News For You had a suggestion for Cummings’ isolation timescale.

As Dominic Cummings goes into self-isolation, doctors agree that about five years should do it. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) March 30, 2020

