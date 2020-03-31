The only 5 takes you need to read on Dominic Cummings getting coronavirus

Mere weeks after the UK government’s policy was to allow the population to develop herd immunity, and advisor-in-chief, Dominic Cummings was alleged to have suggested the death of some old people was a price worth paying, Cummings himself has developed symptoms.

He was last seen running from 10 Downing Street, shortly after it was announced that the PM had tested positive. Insert your own joke about stable doors.

There wasn’t exactly an outpouring of sympathy.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

The very funny bunch at Have I Got News For You had a suggestion for Cummings’ isolation timescale.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson has been diagnosed with Covid-19 – the internet reacts

Source Sky News Image Sky News, Sky News