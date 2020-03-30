14 WTF corporate messages that shouldn’t have gone out during a pandemic

Businesses run on advertising, even during a pandemic – perhaps especially during a pandemic, but there’s a time and a place for saying certain things.

These are perfect examples of the wrong time or the wrong place – or both.

1. Not now, Maggi



Via

2. The best time to talk to alumni about their wills is definitely during a pandemic



Via

3. Looks like Advance Auto Parts didn’t get the memo



Via

4. No, Scottslawn, we will not GET OUTSIDE



Via

5. Don’t go out for non-essentials – like pizza, even if it does have better ingredients



Via

6. Funnily enough, Bed, Bath and Beyond, yes there is someone at home



Via

7. Bad timing from Dunkin’ Donuts



Via

8. Oculus went straight for the jugular



Via