14 WTF corporate messages that shouldn’t have gone out during a pandemic

Businesses run on advertising, even during a pandemic – perhaps especially during a pandemic, but there’s a time and a place for saying certain things.

These are perfect examples of the wrong time or the wrong place – or both.

1. Not now, Maggi


2. The best time to talk to alumni about their wills is definitely during a pandemic


3. Looks like Advance Auto Parts didn’t get the memo


4. No, Scottslawn, we will not GET OUTSIDE


5. Don’t go out for non-essentials – like pizza, even if it does have better ingredients


6. Funnily enough, Bed, Bath and Beyond, yes there is someone at home


7. Bad timing from Dunkin’ Donuts


8. Oculus went straight for the jugular


