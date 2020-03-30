Trump celebrated signing the Covid-19 Bill by flouting social distancing – 7 clinical takedowns

Donald Trump has signed into law the Covid-19 Relief Bill, pledging $3 trillion to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, the President and those present seemed to have completely forgotten the advice about social distancing.

The President hands out pens after signing the bill pic.twitter.com/cjbvdDCQBd — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 27, 2020



It’s not as though handing people pens would in any way risk transferring the virus.

We wish we could say people couldn’t believe their eyes, but they could – they really could.

If you wrote something as on-the-nose stupid as this in the broadest of broad comedies about a deadly virus it would be rejected as too ridiculous and unbelievable.pic.twitter.com/CJuyUWE5jD — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 28, 2020

They all look like they know he’s giving them the virus but they’re not allowed to say no. — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) March 28, 2020

The Oprah Winfrey of pens https://t.co/XfEIjeY6n8 — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) March 28, 2020

He personally handed them pens. That he touched. https://t.co/8m5owDAtOM — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) March 28, 2020

It's almost as if populist climate change denying religious fundamentalists really don't understand even the basics of science. — Graeme Scarth Lloyd (@ScarthLloyd) March 28, 2020

Perhaps it was all a ruse to make us more aware of what not to do.

President helpfully provides spot-the-deliberate-error video during time of social distancing#Covidiot https://t.co/XQrzASMKU9 — Green💚Molly (@GreenPartyMolly) March 28, 2020

Narrator: It wasn’t.

