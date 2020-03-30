Trump celebrated signing the Covid-19 Bill by flouting social distancing – 7 clinical takedowns

Donald Trump has signed into law the Covid-19 Relief Bill, pledging $3 trillion to deal with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, the President and those present seemed to have completely forgotten the advice about social distancing.


It’s not as though handing people pens would in any way risk transferring the virus.

from Barack Obama GIFs via Gfycat

We wish we could say people couldn’t believe their eyes, but they could – they really could.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Perhaps it was all a ruse to make us more aware of what not to do.

Narrator: It wasn’t.

Source Acyn Torabi Image Global News