This family made their own nightclub to beat the stay at home blues and it’s a very funny watch

If you’re really missing going clubbing in these stay at home days, then why not do what this family did and make a nightclub in your own home?

Better still, just watch what these guys did because it’s brilliantly done and very funny.

omg this TikTok video pic.twitter.com/RgSFAzl6e5 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 29, 2020

Ah, brings back the memories. From about 20 years ago.

Source Twitter @scottygb