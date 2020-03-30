Mr Motivator started ‘riding a horse’ on daytime BBC and it suddenly got a bit post-watershed

Readers of a certain age will remember Mr Motivator back in the day keeping the nation fit on breakfast TV.

He was back on the box today to help keep everyone in shape as we stay indoors for the foreseeable.

And it’s fair to say it took a bit of an unexpected turn. About the time he started ‘riding a horse’, as shared by @scottygb on Twitter.

Oh my word. You don’t get that on Joe Wicks. Well, not the ones we’ve watched.

Source @scottygb