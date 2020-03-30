Laughter’s not the best medicine, but it helps – 18 funny reactions to the coronavirus

Studies have shown that making jokes and laughing about difficult situations can help people get through them, as can swearing a lot and smashing things. What you do in your own home is your business, but on here, we’ve decided to go with the laughing option.

Here are some more funny takes on the bizarre times we live in.

Singing “I saw your face in a crowded place” suddenly seems a little dated. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 27, 2020

Day 12. Ooh, wonder how many WhatsApp groups I'll have to mute today. Exciting. — kath 🙀🕷❄️🇪🇺 (@KathyBurke) March 29, 2020

march to end covid-19 💛 well done everyone amazing turnout pic.twitter.com/HTI5ZMBd76 — mia (@miaxmon) March 29, 2020

Top 5 Tips for Working Remote:

1. Set boundaries

2. Schedule breaks

3. Carole killed her husband

4. And fed him to tigers

5. Consider your workspace — mark exotic (@TheCatWhisprer) March 28, 2020

Day 1 of self isolation: Recorded video about me having #coronavirus. Don't think anyone could tell I was in my underpants. Dominic Cummings came in wearing a mask and gloves. Nothing to do with me, just his fashion choice of the day.#IsolationLife — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 27, 2020

Shout out to all the comedians who thought it would be a sex scandal, rather than a pandemic, that killed their careers. — Ed Byrne (@MrEdByrne) March 28, 2020

I wonder if gamers have even noticed there's a self quarantine going on? — Ignoble Savage (@drayzze) March 24, 2020

