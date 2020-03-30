This hilarious car advert proves that anything is possible in a lockdown

Being stuck indoors can either make people get cabin fever or find new and ingenious ways to entertain themselves – and others. Luckily for us, comedian Matt O’Brien falls into the latter category.

Check out the car advert he’s made – entirely in his own home.

Apart from the hotdog, that’s a fairly convincing car advert. It’s certainly an attention grabber – especially the hotdog.

Twitter users enjoyed the fruits of Matt’s labours, and this is what they’ve been saying.

Most of us, like Adam Growe, have kept our quarantine achievements to a much lower standard.

We can’t drive our passion.

