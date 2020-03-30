This hilarious car advert proves that anything is possible in a lockdown

Being stuck indoors can either make people get cabin fever or find new and ingenious ways to entertain themselves – and others. Luckily for us, comedian Matt O’Brien falls into the latter category.

Check out the car advert he’s made – entirely in his own home.

if any car companies out there need a new commercial filmed just know I can safely make one from inside my apartment

pic.twitter.com/gd2mWYhJ1y — Matt O'Brien (@matt_obrien) March 27, 2020

Apart from the hotdog, that’s a fairly convincing car advert. It’s certainly an attention grabber – especially the hotdog.

Twitter users enjoyed the fruits of Matt’s labours, and this is what they’ve been saying.

This is, quite literally, every car commercial I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/CYfQgrhous — Northern 'Moral Hygiene' Blight (@TanQboy) March 27, 2020

Matt is helping keep us all sane at this difficult time https://t.co/ZxzHP3QZEw — Mr. Alec Bowman (@MrAlecBowman) March 27, 2020

I think @matt_obrien may have outdone himself with this one. Hilarious! https://t.co/GTdBsnLOuj — Steve Clay (@ClayOttawa) March 27, 2020

It’s comforting to know that all of us have lost our damn minds during this. https://t.co/U0THhsr6XY — Valerie Tosi Tiger Queen (@valerie_tosi) March 27, 2020

Most of us, like Adam Growe, have kept our quarantine achievements to a much lower standard.

I just bought eggs online. https://t.co/M9j2v8SH1e — Adam Growe (@AdamGrowe) March 27, 2020

We can’t drive our passion.

