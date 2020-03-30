Simply 11 of the funniest jokes about hand washing

No matter how determined some people seem to have been to ignore the coronavirus advice, three key points have stood out: stay in, don’t touch your face, and wash your hands.

People haven’t been so good at the staying in part, a cursory glance at any live broadcast reveals a face-touch-a-thon, but the handwashing message seems to have got through.

These are our favourite tweets on that theme.

1.

Wash your hands like you're Nigel Farage and they're covered in the consequences of Brexit. — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) March 10, 2020

2.

Omg I love my new snake skin gloves, oh wait that’s just my new hand skin washing them 17,000 times a day. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) March 17, 2020

3.

Can't wait til this is all over and I never have to wash my hands again. — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 26, 2020

4.

Make washing your hands more exciting by pretending they are two giant octopuses wrestling each other to the death (while you sing happy birthday to them). — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) March 17, 2020

5.

Movies lied about how the fall of civilisation would happen. They promised zombies and car chases with trucks covered in spikes but really its just working from home and singing happy birthday to yourself as you wash your hands — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 12, 2020

6.

What would you think if you saw this just a month ago? I’d assume wanking epidemic pic.twitter.com/ykB6MC1wor — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) March 6, 2020

7.

To the people who have bought 27 bottles of soap leaving none on the shop shelves for others, you do realise that to stop getting coronavirus, you need other people to wash their hands too, you great thundering walloper. — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 7, 2020

8.

Stay at home. Wash your hands. Ring the bell. Comb your hair. Giv’em a wave. SUPERMAN! — Phil Pagett (@Phil_Pagett) March 23, 2020

9.

The guy who invented hand sanitiser must be rubbing his hands together right now — Kate PT3 (@KateMMA3) March 5, 2020

10.

Rash on my hands from washing them too much. Don’t want to brag but in the current climate that’s basically a Victoria Cross — Ivo Graham (@IvoGraham) March 23, 2020

11.

Imagine a deadly disease you could kill with soap and water, but half the people are like “Meh, it’s more important for me and my kids to socialize.” — Jake Vig (@Jake_Vig) March 23, 2020

Louis Theroux, investigative journalist and national treasure, had this very relatable observation on the effect of so much handwashing.

My hands are so dry they feel like they belong to someone else. — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) March 24, 2020

