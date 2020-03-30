Simply 11 of the funniest jokes about hand washing

No matter how determined some people seem to have been to ignore the coronavirus advice, three key points have stood out: stay in, don’t touch your face, and wash your hands.

People haven’t been so good at the staying in part, a cursory glance at any live broadcast reveals a face-touch-a-thon, but the handwashing message seems to have got through.

These are our favourite tweets on that theme.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Louis Theroux, investigative journalist and national treasure, had this very relatable observation on the effect of so much handwashing.

READ MORE

Just a perfect takedown of anyone who still doubts the worth of washing your hands

Image YouTube screengrab