People have been recreating works of art with things in their homes – our 15 favourites

Although there’s a wealth of art available to view online, it’s just not the same as heading to a local gallery and seeing the real thing. Plus, there’s no ruinously expensive cake to look forward to in the gallery cafe, which is an essential part of the whole experience.

The Getty Museum in Los Angeles has obviously realised that people might be missing the influence of artworks in their lives, and came up with this idea.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home. 🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

They shared their own efforts, which were naturally very impressive.

