WATCH: ‘Elton John’ singing the theme to Only Fools And Horses

More evidence that this lockdown is bringing out some creative genius.

From the looks of it, Twitter is now mostly a parade of terribly-lit people sat in front of Argos keyboards, so I can see no reason not to join in and add my party piece. Elton John singing the theme to Only Fools And Horses (originally done just to make @benbakerbooks laugh)! pic.twitter.com/URDnQTbSWf — Darrell Maclockdown (@maclockdown) March 28, 2020

And it’s fair to say lots of people loved it, including this guy!

Darrell-what can I say? It’s a joy. — John Challis (@BeingBoycie) March 28, 2020

READ MORE

This family made their own nightclub to beat the stay at home blues and it’s a very funny watch

Source @maclockdown