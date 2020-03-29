The only 5 reactions you need to the Mail trying to pin the PM’s virus on Michel Barnier

Betteridge’s Law states “Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no.”

In related news, the Mail on Sunday ran this startling double-page piece.

This is from tomorrow’s Mail on Sunday. “Could this be the ultimate revenge for Brexit?“ it begins. “This” being the suggestion that Barnier infected Johnson — i.e. it’s the EU’s fault — that #Covid_19 came to No. 10. That’s it: no more bottom to scrape. Utterly despicable. pic.twitter.com/9OIGUgzldd — Prof Tanja Bueltmann @🏠 (@cliodiaspora) March 28, 2020

We didn’t really need Mr. Betteridge to tell us the answer to that, and neither did these people.

1.

Hot on the heels of vaccine research? Of testing? Of decent PPE for the NHS? Nope: the noble journalists of the Mail on Sunday are hard at work trying to blame Johnson’s infection on the still-recovering Michel Barnier. What loathsome garbage. pic.twitter.com/AdLRIAwdhE — European Simon Staying Home (@NoRemainNoGain) March 29, 2020

2.

Good to see the Mail On Sunday focussing on the most important aspect of me testing positive – that it provides an opportunity to blame it on a foreigner.#CoronaUpdate #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/hr8QE1SKvY — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 29, 2020

3.

Imagine Mail on Sunday had entitled piece “Did Nadine Dorries infect BoJo?” There’d be *hell* How can anyone know? That’s unfair on Dorries! Didn’t PM meet other infected people? (I’m not sure he even met Barnier this month) But Barnier’s French so it’s fair game for the Mail pic.twitter.com/LXBHvOKDJf — Jon Worth (@jonworth) March 29, 2020

4.

If not the EU’s fault, the steep British rise COVID19 cases must be blamed on China. The Mail on Sunday follows the line of Trump and Farage. Of course, none of this will help tackle the pandemic. But what a hateful job having to recycle xenophobia all day long. pic.twitter.com/bcV4Tn7hIN — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) March 29, 2020

5.

Nadine Dorries tests positive March 10th Barnier tests positive March 19th Daily Heil : Barnier infects Bozo! F.F.S — Timo #citizenofnowhere (@timolarch) March 29, 2020

Finally, Paul Bernal had this suspicion about the Mail’s next suggestion.

Any day now, the Mail will be suggesting that Corbyn gave Johnson the virus. — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) March 29, 2020

