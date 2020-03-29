Lockdown Laughs: 10 things we’ve learned from the first week in self-isolation
With the UK nearing completion of its first week of lockdown – here’s some things we’ve learned.
1. The little things matter
going ‘out’ is going for a walk but going ‘out out’ is going to tesco
— hayley 🕸 (@thiccjudgejudy) March 28, 2020
2. People are sharing grooming tips
Just doing my bit… pic.twitter.com/a5ER5f0V0E
— Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 27, 2020
3. Celebrities are being thoughtful
During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not.
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020
My friend in Paris bringing a smile on my face with this 😂 pic.twitter.com/h7wWRDEBsH
— Historian (@OlivetteOtele) March 24, 2020
4. It’s not just the NHS that deserve a round of applause
#thankful pic.twitter.com/K1dIlsHftp
— Manny (@mannnnny80) March 28, 2020
5. People are ever resourceful in times of crisis
Had to order Penis Pasta from Ann Summers due to stock piling covidiots.
Here's my spaghetti bollocknaise 👍 pic.twitter.com/MReUfD4ZW6
— Rachel (@OpenMindMH) March 27, 2020
6. Some will get their comeuppance
A gentle reminder that all your panic buying will be going out of date soon. Enjoy your 36 egg omelette, you fat wankers.
— Emma Manzini (@EmmaManzini) March 28, 2020
7. Dogs owners are concerned
Guys in six months all these dogs are going to have THE worst separation anxiety
— Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) March 28, 2020
8. KFC hoarding is ‘a thing’
Laughed at me they did. You can't freeze @KFC_UKI they said. Look at me now! The only man in Britain currently eating KFC. Victory. pic.twitter.com/StxFMuhRtT
— Tim (@timoggy85) March 27, 2020
9. Get the pets involved in your daily exercise routine
My Dad is coping well with self isolation on his corner of Orkney pic.twitter.com/JoJk7CT24D
— Andrew Skea (@ajskea) March 27, 2020
10. People have found their own ways to enforce social distancing
