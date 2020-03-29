Lockdown Laughs: 10 things we’ve learned from the first week in self-isolation

With the UK nearing completion of its first week of lockdown – here’s some things we’ve learned.

1. The little things matter

going ‘out’ is going for a walk but going ‘out out’ is going to tesco — hayley 🕸 (@thiccjudgejudy) March 28, 2020

2. People are sharing grooming tips

Just doing my bit… pic.twitter.com/a5ER5f0V0E — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) March 27, 2020

3. Celebrities are being thoughtful

During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020

My friend in Paris bringing a smile on my face with this 😂 pic.twitter.com/h7wWRDEBsH — Historian (@OlivetteOtele) March 24, 2020

4. It’s not just the NHS that deserve a round of applause

5. People are ever resourceful in times of crisis

Had to order Penis Pasta from Ann Summers due to stock piling covidiots.

Here's my spaghetti bollocknaise 👍 pic.twitter.com/MReUfD4ZW6 — Rachel (@OpenMindMH) March 27, 2020

6. Some will get their comeuppance

A gentle reminder that all your panic buying will be going out of date soon. Enjoy your 36 egg omelette, you fat wankers. — Emma Manzini (@EmmaManzini) March 28, 2020

7. Dogs owners are concerned

Guys in six months all these dogs are going to have THE worst separation anxiety — Grant Ginder (@GrantGinder) March 28, 2020

8. KFC hoarding is ‘a thing’

Laughed at me they did. You can't freeze @KFC_UKI they said. Look at me now! The only man in Britain currently eating KFC. Victory. pic.twitter.com/StxFMuhRtT — Tim (@timoggy85) March 27, 2020

9. Get the pets involved in your daily exercise routine

My Dad is coping well with self isolation on his corner of Orkney pic.twitter.com/JoJk7CT24D — Andrew Skea (@ajskea) March 27, 2020

10. People have found their own ways to enforce social distancing