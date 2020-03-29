12 famous films given a makeover with these very funny fake quotes

We all have a stock of famous film quotes in our heads, even if some of them didn’t actually happen, such as “Play it again, Sam.” or “I am your father, Luke.”

The consistently funny tweeter, Michael – @Home_Halfway – asked people to come up with deliberately wrong quotes.

He even gave them a great example to set the ball rolling.

Reply to this tweet with a fake quote from a real movie. "It's mafia time, baby!" – The Godfather — Michael, Quarantine Edition 🌶 (@Home_Halfway) March 28, 2020

He received thousands of replies, so we recommend that you dip into them to find your favourites, but these were the ones we liked best.

1.



Image

@AlanKelloggs

2.



Image

@BobbyDumDum

3.



Image

@The_Strawman

4.



Image

@commuter_haiku

5.



Image

@Banktonbear

6.



Image

@benmekler

7.



Image

@nott_so_sharp

8.



Image

@TysGibbons

9.



Image

@Homegrowngirl2

10.



Image

@realsusandixon

11.



Image

@Bosko_DePompo

12.



Image

@Dominic_Noble

Modern Renaissance Man, Jordan Peele, provided his own image for this scathing yet subtle indictment of Donald Trump.

Source @Home_Halfway Image Insider.com