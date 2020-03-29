12 famous films given a makeover with these very funny fake quotes
We all have a stock of famous film quotes in our heads, even if some of them didn’t actually happen, such as “Play it again, Sam.” or “I am your father, Luke.”
The consistently funny tweeter, Michael – @Home_Halfway – asked people to come up with deliberately wrong quotes.
He even gave them a great example to set the ball rolling.
Reply to this tweet with a fake quote from a real movie.
"It's mafia time, baby!" – The Godfather
— Michael, Quarantine Edition 🌶 (@Home_Halfway) March 28, 2020
He received thousands of replies, so we recommend that you dip into them to find your favourites, but these were the ones we liked best.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
Modern Renaissance Man, Jordan Peele, provided his own image for this scathing yet subtle indictment of Donald Trump.
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 28, 2020
READ MORE
These Oscar-nominated movie posters have been changed to tell the truth
Source @Home_Halfway Image Insider.com