This woman went shopping inside a zorb – now that’s what we call extreme social distancing

The coronavirus crisis is scary enough for most people, but imagine how bad it must feel for people with a pathological fear of germs.

One woman with a serious germaphobia, according to her carer, took to the shops inside a zorb – a large plastic ball that people can walk in – and she was filmed by Lee Marshall, known as Discoboy on YouTube.

Unfortunately for her, the zorb wasn’t aisle friendly, so she’ll have to send someone out to pick up her provisions in future.

We’re not sure why Lee Marshall felt the need to badger the woman’s carer, or to use words like “nutter”, but it’s certainly the most unconventional personal protective equipment we’ve seen so far.

Apart from this:

Due to the curfew that’s enforced by the government in Spain, this person wore Dinosaur uniform in order to get rid of trash. Later the police station announced that the curfew includes the Dinosaurs as well 🤣

pic.twitter.com/3QlDBDeJHJ — Satar 🇵🇸 (@Satar_pali) March 20, 2020

Source Mirror Image YouTube