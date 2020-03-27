The UK applauded the NHS and it brought a tear to many an eye

On Thursday evening, at 8 o’clock, the UK opened its doors and windows to offer a round of applause for the people treating and caring for coronavirus patients up and down the country, the NHS.

The move was dreamt up by Yoga teacher, Annemarie Plas, who had been tweeting to get the campaign going.

Among those endorsing and joining in with the show of gratitude were royalty, politicians and celebrities, as well as the general public.

The Queen sent this message via the Royal Family’s Instagram account.

We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services.

Not everybody had been aware of the campaign beforehand.

Many spotted a certain amount of hypocrisy among the apparent supporters of the NHS.

Hopefully, it will have at least boosted the morale of the people risking their lives to get the UK through the crisis.

Finally, Liverpool Echo journalist, Liam Thorp, had a message for everyone about the best way to support the NHS.

