The UK applauded the NHS and it brought a tear to many an eye

On Thursday evening, at 8 o’clock, the UK opened its doors and windows to offer a round of applause for the people treating and caring for coronavirus patients up and down the country, the NHS.

The move was dreamt up by Yoga teacher, Annemarie Plas, who had been tweeting to get the campaign going.

Among those endorsing and joining in with the show of gratitude were royalty, politicians and celebrities, as well as the general public.

The Queen sent this message via the Royal Family’s Instagram account.

“We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services.”

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS To help them, and protect the NHS, we need everyone to stay at home #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/kpdQ5KHQiy — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 26, 2020

Incredible show of appreciation and solidarity for our NHS staff on my street and streets across the country tonight.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/8XoBjaQ9cL — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) March 26, 2020

That was beautiful. Our whole street. My lovely neighbours. All the love to our carers #clapforNHS — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) March 26, 2020

That was wonderful #ClapForCarers — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) March 26, 2020

Tears streaming down my bloody face! Remember this. Look after these wonderful people through all the better times. The NHS is only expensive until you remember how much we need it in our darkest days. Then it's priceless. #clapforNHS — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) March 26, 2020

The applause was so moving

These are truly extraordinary times.

Thank you, the NHS! You are our heroes. — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 26, 2020

Not everybody had been aware of the campaign beforehand.

Didn't know what that #clapforNHS thing was until it was finished. Just heard the neighbours clapping, asked Lynn what it was, and by the time I got it, it was over. Just in case any of the neighbours think I'm a cunt. For that specific reason, I mean. — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) March 26, 2020

Opened the back door for a fag at dead on eight and heard rapturous applause and for a moment was wondering what I’d done to deserve it. — Loc(down)Hackenbush (@DocHackenbush) March 26, 2020

Heartwarming sight on my street as a baffled Deliveroo driver on a moped turned into the road at 8pm on the dot and was serenaded with a wall of applause from almost every household. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) March 26, 2020

Many spotted a certain amount of hypocrisy among the apparent supporters of the NHS.

Boris Johnson standing outside Number 10 applauding the NHS is like Peter Sutcliffe supporting the me too movement — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 26, 2020

If you clapped this evening, yet voted Tory in December, hang your head in shame — •• (@agirlcalledlina) March 26, 2020

Hopefully, it will have at least boosted the morale of the people risking their lives to get the UK through the crisis.

That was emotional — NHS (@NHSuk) March 26, 2020

Finally, Liverpool Echo journalist, Liam Thorp, had a message for everyone about the best way to support the NHS.

That was a beautiful national moment – now if we all really want to show our support for those incredible NHS workers, stay inside – don’t make their enormously difficult jobs any harder than they already are #ClapForCarers — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) March 26, 2020

