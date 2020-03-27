21 tongue-in-cheek coronavirus updates from Twitter

It’s Friday, at the time of writing, and parents can look forward to a weekend trapped in the house with the kids, after a long week – trapped in the house with the kids.

The news that Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, with mild symptoms, is likely to break Twitter, but in the meantime – enjoy these other jokes.

f**k sake, calm down simon. we’ve at least another 3 weeks of this… pic.twitter.com/9Iwn7f9dg8 — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) March 24, 2020

*me in 10 years* cashier: sir your bill is $20.20 me: pic.twitter.com/lSmDIrl7Xl — maruf (@m3aruf) March 24, 2020

QUARANTINE SELF-DISCOVERY: I am still regularly late to things even when they don't involve traveling any physical distance — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 25, 2020

never seen the streets so empty, this quarantine crazy pic.twitter.com/PI01ubHvM2 — simpy (@AMABOUTOBUST) March 25, 2020

made this to celebrate the Hateful Eighth day of quarantine pic.twitter.com/IYxMETOfXx — Steve vs Ninjas (@stevevsninjas) March 24, 2020

Just taken the bins out “as a treat” — Tom Noble (@_Noble) March 20, 2020

Alright guys I figured it out this is all to keep me inside so you can set up my surprise party, you all are absolute RASCALS — clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) March 21, 2020

Today was the first day in a long time that I didn’t feel anxious. It turns out that not looking at social media, ignoring the news and sniffing a fuckload of glue really helps. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 25, 2020

DANNY ZUKO: 🎶 I got chills, they’re multiplying 🎶

SANDY: *backing away* — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) March 26, 2020

