21 tongue-in-cheek coronavirus updates from Twitter
It’s Friday, at the time of writing, and parents can look forward to a weekend trapped in the house with the kids, after a long week – trapped in the house with the kids.
The news that Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, with mild symptoms, is likely to break Twitter, but in the meantime – enjoy these other jokes.
1.
f**k sake, calm down simon. we’ve at least another 3 weeks of this… pic.twitter.com/9Iwn7f9dg8
— forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) March 24, 2020
2.
*me in 10 years*
cashier: sir your bill is $20.20
me: pic.twitter.com/lSmDIrl7Xl
— maruf (@m3aruf) March 24, 2020
3.
QUARANTINE SELF-DISCOVERY: I am still regularly late to things even when they don't involve traveling any physical distance
— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) March 25, 2020
4.
never seen the streets so empty, this quarantine crazy pic.twitter.com/PI01ubHvM2
— simpy (@AMABOUTOBUST) March 25, 2020
5.
made this to celebrate the Hateful Eighth day of quarantine pic.twitter.com/IYxMETOfXx
— Steve vs Ninjas (@stevevsninjas) March 24, 2020
6.
Just taken the bins out “as a treat”
— Tom Noble (@_Noble) March 20, 2020
7.
Alright guys I figured it out this is all to keep me inside so you can set up my surprise party, you all are absolute RASCALS
— clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) March 21, 2020
8.
Today was the first day in a long time that I didn’t feel anxious. It turns out that not looking at social media, ignoring the news and sniffing a fuckload of glue really helps.
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 25, 2020
9.
https://twitter.com/GaryLineker/status/1243098741927804929?s=19
10.
DANNY ZUKO: 🎶 I got chills, they’re multiplying 🎶
SANDY: *backing away*
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) March 26, 2020
11.
I don’t think much of the new Star Wars movie. pic.twitter.com/aQkU41AKHU
— Neil (@_Enanem_) March 26, 2020