People are sharing the awful ornaments that only one person could love and it’s a total delight
It began when the great @mrnickharvey asked people to share pictures of their cheap ornaments that they love but everyone else hates, beginning with one of his own.
Hey, Twitter. Send me a photo of one of your cheap ornaments that everyone else hates but you love. Here’s mine. pic.twitter.com/bpbwkQJEzh
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 24, 2020
And people – lots of people – shared their own favourite ornaments which blight the lives of their friends and the people they share their home with (that might be overdoing it a little bit).
Here’s the pick of the bunch.
Got to be my Greek souvenir pic.twitter.com/BBpc35PsMX
— Deborah Hargreaves (@Debharg) March 24, 2020
— JoB (@JodyBundrick) March 24, 2020
Please admire. pic.twitter.com/Tia8Zk0Kdz
— Jessica Rose (@jesslynnrose) March 24, 2020
I made this a little while ago. It’s not got a huge fan base if I’m honest. pic.twitter.com/xuFhtMXAKh
— Tish Tash (@tashawhittaker) March 24, 2020
Found the stone in Scotland when I was 6. Thought it looked like a VW so I took it home and painted it the next year. It’s been with me through 46 years, 2 continents, and an irrational number of marriages. And I have yet to find a use for it or a person that sees its charm. pic.twitter.com/9DgK2YbcT0
— Rob Tyler (@therobtyler) March 24, 2020
My other half is a dental technician and keeps making little families of these from spare teeth. pic.twitter.com/j1p2x70ecL
— @paradigmhype (@phormerlyphype) March 24, 2020
I give you ‘The Wine Wolf’ pic.twitter.com/rXyPK8Fvvv
— PrettyFlamingo (@PrettyFlaming10) March 24, 2020
This fella sits under my cloak room sink & pretends not to stare at anyone sitting on the loo. I love it!! pic.twitter.com/Rx2g28RqWE
— Xanthe Bearman (@XantheBearman) March 24, 2020
I bought this in Greece whilst howlingly drunk. Don’t regret it. pic.twitter.com/Yr4tt8zkAs
— Twop Twips (@TwopTwips) March 24, 2020
