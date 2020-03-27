This sports broadcaster commentated on his dogs rushing to eat their dinner and it’s brilliant

You’ve probably seen those brilliant commentaries on everyday life shared by commentator Nick Heath.

Now the BBC’s Andrew Cotter – you’ll know his voice from rugby, golf, maybe the Boat Race – has put all his skill and experience to good use by describing his dogs rushing to eat their dinner.

And it’s absolutely brilliant.

Wonderful.

Who needs live sport when you’ve got dogs’ dinners?

Source Twitter @MrAndrewCotter Image TVnewsroom