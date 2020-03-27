This sports broadcaster commentated on his dogs rushing to eat their dinner and it’s brilliant

You’ve probably seen those brilliant commentaries on everyday life shared by commentator Nick Heath.

Now the BBC’s Andrew Cotter – you’ll know his voice from rugby, golf, maybe the Boat Race – has put all his skill and experience to good use by describing his dogs rushing to eat their dinner.

And it’s absolutely brilliant.

Wonderful.

That’s brilliant. And also compelling. Younger dog was robbed. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) March 27, 2020

Lot of people saying she should have had a restart, but they changed that rule in 1997 I think. — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 27, 2020

“Focused, relentless, tasting nothing” — Laurie Canter (@LaurieCanter) March 27, 2020

Without a hint of irony I can say this is the best 90 seconds of sport I’ve seen in weeks — James Roberts (@JamesRobertsUK) March 27, 2020

Worryingly, I must be equally as bored, as I am already looking forward to tomorrow’s rematch. — Scott Hamilton (@MyCarNeedsScott) March 27, 2020

Swapping of bowls at the end 😀😀 — taximan2002 (@taximan2002) March 27, 2020

Genius. The ‘get on with it’ tickled me 😂 — Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) March 27, 2020

Who needs live sport when you’ve got dogs’ dinners?

The champ is having a well-earned sleep. pic.twitter.com/WOiK9B3vpd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 27, 2020

Source Twitter @MrAndrewCotter Image TVnewsroom