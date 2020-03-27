“Quarantine Maths Class Disaster” is hilarious but all too real

The very funny comedy group, Foil Arms and Hog, have turned their attention to the nightmare that is distance learning for secondary school teachers – and we can’t help feeling that this Maths lesson is probably happening somewhere right now.

Teachers everywhere will watch that and nod knowingly.

The lads shared their new sketch on Twitter, where it picked up these appreciative comments.

This hits too close to home but good work guys! Keeping everyone’s spirits up as normal. Thank you — Grainne McCrink (@GP_McCrink) March 26, 2020

For anyone who's trying to teach online these days. Or if you just need a laugh right now. https://t.co/KJixTtpJDu — J Unger (@JUArchivist) March 26, 2020

My teacher life right now, summed up in one video 👍🤣🤣 — Zabine (@Zabine12) March 26, 2020

This is absolutely hilarious. Well done guys https://t.co/7rAS9iGqTx — Tarran Kent-Hume (@Tarran008) March 26, 2020

Actor and comedian, Aisling Bea, spoke for all of us with her reaction.

This is so bloody funny & brilliant, love you boys @FoilArmsAndHog x https://t.co/r7TN1KRVGd — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) March 26, 2020

Now, let’s go and watch Lord of the Rings.

READ MORE

A brilliant 2011 comedy sketch about black market communion wafers is suddenly highly topical

Source Foil Arms and Hog Image Foil Arms and Hog