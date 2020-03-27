“Quarantine Maths Class Disaster” is hilarious but all too real

The very funny comedy group, Foil Arms and Hog, have turned their attention to the nightmare that is distance learning for secondary school teachers – and we can’t help feeling that this Maths lesson is probably happening somewhere right now.

Teachers everywhere will watch that and nod knowingly.

The lads shared their new sketch on Twitter, where it picked up these appreciative comments.

Actor and comedian, Aisling Bea, spoke for all of us with her reaction.

Now, let’s go and watch Lord of the Rings.

Source Foil Arms and Hog Image Foil Arms and Hog