A politician's point collapsed in ruins when he invoked Roman history – 8 epic takedowns

Douglas Carswell was a Conservative MP who defected to UKIP, before going Independent, then losing his seat. It’s that age-old story we know so well.

Although he has a degree in History, he probably could have done a little more research before taking this stab at the principle of a Universal Basic Income.

Well-known expert on that era in history, Mary Beard, immediately pulled him up on his bad take.

She wasn’t the only one.

1.

People rubbished his understanding of the specific incident.

2.

3.

And his grasp of the wider history of the Roman Empire.

4.

But, mostly, they weren’t at all on board with his logic that a thing that had failed in the distant past might not be more effective in the very different circumstances of modern society.

5.

6.

7.

8.

It isn’t the first time he’s failed to do the required reading.

For future reference, we should all take note of this.

