A politician’s point collapsed in ruins when he invoked Roman history – 8 epic takedowns

Douglas Carswell was a Conservative MP who defected to UKIP, before going Independent, then losing his seat. It’s that age-old story we know so well.

Although he has a degree in History, he probably could have done a little more research before taking this stab at the principle of a Universal Basic Income.

Well-known expert on that era in history, Mary Beard, immediately pulled him up on his bad take.

Sorry, hope you don’t mind if I object here. But the point of Gracchus’ subsidized grain was a very long way from Universal Basic Income. And it really doesn’t figure among the (very complex) causes of the fall of the republic. But we could start a great thread on this. — mary beard (@wmarybeard) March 26, 2020

She wasn’t the only one.

1.

Mum! The politicians are at it again… pic.twitter.com/6FC8KFsqJ1 — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT MARCH 19TH!' (@greg_jenner) March 26, 2020

People rubbished his understanding of the specific incident.

2.

Love the idea that giving adult male citizens a monthly opportunity to buy a gallon of grain at a subsidised price is somehow exactly the same as UBI https://t.co/lUBIXXyYmB — Finn Conway (@Finn_Conway) March 26, 2020

3.

Is he talking about the grain dole? One of the most successful welfare programs in history up until the creation of the modern welfare state? https://t.co/04Rqhmmzaa — Sinan Kose (@TheSinanKose) March 26, 2020

And his grasp of the wider history of the Roman Empire.

4.

That's funny, I thought it was an oligarchy with pretensions towards autocracy combined with slavery, a perpetual underclass that could only be escaped through military service, and dictatorial manipulation of notions of populism heading into the First Triumvirate. https://t.co/EDMZPoyu7I — Thomas Lecaque Misses His Students (@tlecaque) March 26, 2020

But, mostly, they weren’t at all on board with his logic that a thing that had failed in the distant past might not be more effective in the very different circumstances of modern society.

5.

I don't believe in fire because when cavemen did it with sticks they got eaten by a mammoth — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) March 26, 2020

6.

Universal Basic Income? The Romans tried it from 123BC and where are they now? All dead. https://t.co/3JptovAqgf — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) March 26, 2020

7.

"tried it 2143 years ago, didn't work, next" — Jonathan Fisher (@fishplums) March 26, 2020

8.

The National Health Service?

It was tried by the Mesopotamians and it destroyed their city state.

Yes I also just made this up. https://t.co/3XXTJAzVyq — 💚 Norman. (@Normanjam67) March 26, 2020

It isn’t the first time he’s failed to do the required reading.

Douglas Carswell's latest claim that the Roman republic was destroyed by a universal basic income reminds me of the time he said experts were wrong about the moon causing ocean tides https://t.co/UIfc2q4srP — Jon Stone (@joncstone) March 26, 2020

For future reference, we should all take note of this.

Hello, this is your regular warning that any time you see a political figure invoking the past to influence the present, they mostly likely have no idea what they're talking about. — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT MARCH 19TH!' (@greg_jenner) March 26, 2020

READ MORE

“They’re trying to rewrite history” – woman gets schooled over her racist take on Vanity Fair

Source Douglas Carswell Image BBC