Need a laugh? 25 funny things from this week

We’ve banned the c-word from this collection of funny tweets. No, not that one – the one that’s in all the headlines. Consider this post an oasis of all those other things we can laugh at.

1.

Here's a fun game.

Google your 1st name then potato.

Post the 2nd image.

This is mine pic.twitter.com/GM4F1qyaBW — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 26, 2020

2.

First day as a therapist: *hands them a bottle of No More Tears shampoo* — ✨V✨ (@coolauntV) March 26, 2020

3.

Who da hell is that?! pic.twitter.com/L9NYqz2mlu — kath 🙀🕷❄️🇪🇺 (@KathyBurke) March 26, 2020

4.

So long as he stays 2m away that’s fine. pic.twitter.com/5Rp5IFTZBO — Rachel Riley 🍊 (@RachelRileyRR) March 24, 2020

5.

Bought myself a stress ball.

I’m presuming how it works is you throw it at the last person who pissed you off ? — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) March 20, 2020

6.

This is fake duck. It’s lucky it wasn’t named by the people who called fake bacon ‘facon’. pic.twitter.com/Bf0983KSVz — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) March 21, 2020

7.

The bat-signal is mainly used to attract giant moths for Batman's supper. — Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) September 10, 2012

8.

9.

Just seen seven skinheads in a group together singing and dancing. I'm sorry but this is madness. — David Quantick (@quantick) March 22, 2020

9.

My toddler just told me that she's my best friend. Then she told me that the toilet is also my best friend. She's right about both. — Jonesy the Beautiful Idiot 🇨🇦 (@Jonesy_donkey) March 22, 2020

10.

I keep hearing spooky yet jaunty Eastern European folk music around my house.

I guess I must have…

*pulls down sunglasses to peer over the top*

…a polkageist — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@craiguito) March 23, 2020

11.

Working out what film to watch and don’t think I have the emotional resilience to watch UP at this moment in my life. Maybe there’s a directors cut that starts 10 minutes in. — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) March 24, 2020

12.