Need a laugh? 25 funny things from this week
We’ve banned the c-word from this collection of funny tweets. No, not that one – the one that’s in all the headlines. Consider this post an oasis of all those other things we can laugh at.
1.
Here's a fun game.
Google your 1st name then potato.
Post the 2nd image.
This is mine pic.twitter.com/GM4F1qyaBW
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 26, 2020
2.
First day as a therapist: *hands them a bottle of No More Tears shampoo*
— ✨V✨ (@coolauntV) March 26, 2020
3.
Who da hell is that?! pic.twitter.com/L9NYqz2mlu
— kath 🙀🕷❄️🇪🇺 (@KathyBurke) March 26, 2020
4.
So long as he stays 2m away that’s fine. pic.twitter.com/5Rp5IFTZBO
— Rachel Riley 🍊 (@RachelRileyRR) March 24, 2020
5.
Bought myself a stress ball.
I’m presuming how it works is you throw it at the last person who pissed you off ?
— Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) March 20, 2020
6.
This is fake duck. It’s lucky it wasn’t named by the people who called fake bacon ‘facon’. pic.twitter.com/Bf0983KSVz
— Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) March 21, 2020
7.
The bat-signal is mainly used to attract giant moths for Batman's supper.
— Bec Hill (@bechillcomedian) September 10, 2012
8.
nomnomnominative determinism pic.twitter.com/EZXDLt5cch
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) March 21, 2020
9.
Just seen seven skinheads in a group together singing and dancing. I'm sorry but this is madness.
— David Quantick (@quantick) March 22, 2020
9.
My toddler just told me that she's my best friend.
Then she told me that the toilet is also my best friend.
She's right about both.
— Jonesy the Beautiful Idiot 🇨🇦 (@Jonesy_donkey) March 22, 2020
10.
I keep hearing spooky yet jaunty Eastern European folk music around my house.
I guess I must have…
*pulls down sunglasses to peer over the top*
…a polkageist
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) March 23, 2020
11.
Working out what film to watch and don’t think I have the emotional resilience to watch UP at this moment in my life. Maybe there’s a directors cut that starts 10 minutes in.
— Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) March 24, 2020
12.
I just want someone who will treat me like a lady and hold the refrigerator door open for me.
— Nayele18 (@nayele18maybe) March 23, 2020