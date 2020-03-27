Dominic Cummings ran away from Downing St after Boris Johnson’s positive Covid-19 test – 13 favourite responses

Boris Johnson, as you will no doubt have heard by now, has tested positive for Covid-19 and will continue running the country in self-isolation.

His personal advisor Dominic Cummings was spotted leaving Downing St soon after and when we say ‘leaving’ we mean running. And when we say ‘running’ we mean absolutely pegging it. Watch this.

Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings is seen running out of Downing Street. Earlier, the prime minister tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/sLr7wmOzcr pic.twitter.com/d3mMeqDPcG — ITV News (@itvnews) March 27, 2020

And it was no surprise he caught people’s attention. Here are our favourite 13 things people said about it.

1.

Nothing screams “remain calm” quite like pegging it out of Number 10 like you’re Indiana Jones fleeing a boulder pic.twitter.com/Yw95Ero43o — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 27, 2020

2.

Dominic Cummings is having second thoughts about the herd immunity idea. #covid19UK pic.twitter.com/rXN9IU6BfA — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 27, 2020

3.

cummings is infected and at large, seen here making a daring escape before the antiviral team could apprehend him. if you see him please do what is necessary to protect your family https://t.co/oHoYft5YiG — PARSLEY BOY KNK (@AnnieKNK) March 27, 2020

4.

5.

You are most welcome Sir. pic.twitter.com/YBOBUpgs2a — fxrdie (@fxrdie_) March 27, 2020

6.

7.

Dominic Cummings here, going from an advocate of herd immunity to running away from the infected herd as fast as humanly possible.pic.twitter.com/piBxa4vCcK — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) March 27, 2020

8.

Dominic Cummings 2 weeks ago “we need herd immunity, if people die they die” Today on finding out Boris and Matt Hancock have Corona:

pic.twitter.com/Bdwbq9qCfP — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) March 27, 2020

9.

Reassuring to see Dominic Cummings legging it out of Downing Street like a sinister fucking ‘passer-by’ fleeing the scene of a particularly grievous incident of indecent exposure. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) March 27, 2020

10.

Boris Johnson (7 days ago): I believe we can turn the tide on this within 12 weeks. Boris Johnson (this morning): Today, I tested positive for coronavirus. Matt Hancock (this afternoon): I have also tested positive for covid-19. Dominic Cummings:pic.twitter.com/6sHg9kl0j5 — Nick Flaks 🌹🏳️‍🌈 (@NickFlaks) March 27, 2020

11.

Added a soundtrack to Dominic Cummings' epic run. pic.twitter.com/aETmAmp811 — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 27, 2020

12.

Half expecting to see Roger Cook running behind him asking questions about a dodgy timeshare scheme. "YOU FRITTERED AWAY THEIR PENSIONS, MR CUMMINGS. WE SPOKE TO THE MAYOR OF SANTORINI, SHE'S NEVER HEARD OF YOU. DO SUNSET DECEPTION VILLAS EVEN EXIST MR CUMMINGS? MR CUMMINGS!" https://t.co/4Q6EPbZhqh — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) March 27, 2020

13.

Cummings Going: David Attenborough narrates

Dominic Cummings running away from Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/izj9HNOtpx — Joe (@MrJoeGooch) March 27, 2020

To conclude, this …

The world is so fucked, SO FUCKED, but I can't stop laughing at that footage of Cummings pegging it out of no 10 like a goblin trying to find shelter before sunrise — REMAIN INDOORS (@Scriblit) March 27, 2020

Oh, and this.

HE’S GOT BORIS’S HEAD! — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) March 27, 2020

Image ITV News screengrab