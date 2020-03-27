‘Choosing beggar’ of the week

There’s a whole subReddit devoted to ‘choosing beggars’ – basically people who are being way, way too picky (or just plain unreasonable) and this is a classic of its type.

It’s a comment on a story about Taylor Swift helping out her hard-up fans.

‘There’s always one,’ writes riceballdono.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, this is the comment.

‘Honestly it’s selfish as hell to me. Millions of people need that money. Not just her fans.’

‘Gives money to people In need. THATS SELFISH SMH.’ bepis1994

Source Reddit u/riceballdono