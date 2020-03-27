Boris Johnson has been diagnosed with Covid-19 – the internet reacts

Boris Johnson has been tested positive for Covid-19, the first world leader to have done so.

However, the prime minister’s symptoms are said to be mild and he will continue to run the country, albeit in self isolation.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

First things first we wish him a speedy recovery, as we obviously do with anyone who has this thing. But there was no shortage of reaction on the internet, as you might imagine, and here are 13 that caught our eye.

I am shocked and amazed that I have caught #coronavirus, despite my scrupulous efforts to avoid it.#CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/rMs1FbZgcN — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 27, 2020

It makes a change for Boris Johnson to be trending for something positive. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 27, 2020

At least most of his kids will know they're safe — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 27, 2020

Boris Johnson in self isolation while recovering from #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/X5iadr1oSo — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 27, 2020

I won’t lie, this will test my willpower… pic.twitter.com/kyC6Ti8US9 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) March 27, 2020

Hey Jim. Can you paint Boris Johnson fighting the coronavirus in a Mortal Kombat tournament? -Mitch VP Walker Started this one before the diagnosis. Figured I better get it out quick just in case he actually dies and it suddenly becomes in extremely poor taste. pic.twitter.com/QuSlHMjVHg — Jim'll Paint It (@Jimllpaintit) March 27, 2020

Cannot fathom 'it's bad to laugh at Boris getting the virus' people. His plan 1.5 weeks ago was literally that we all get it! He went round shaking hands with people in hospitals like he was fucking Lady Di! What on earth is wrong with you? — Owen Hatherley (@owenhatherley) March 27, 2020

"I'd first like to pass Coronavirus on to, yes, Laura Kuenssberg from the BBC…"#BorisJohnson #PrayForBoris pic.twitter.com/0CFREp0w1a — d a n (@dan_btf) March 27, 2020

Charlie and Boris

Sitting in a tree

T.E.S.T.I.N.G pic.twitter.com/Qu4FTCkJvp — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) March 27, 2020

