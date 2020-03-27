21 nice things to try and bring a smile to your face

We’re currently living in a world of chaos and it’s hard. We’ve done our usual weekly round up of nice things we’ve seen this week in the hope they might help to make you smile.

1.

Day 6 of Quarantine: C-Section went smooth. The Cuties are in great shape and mother is recovering pic.twitter.com/wAyLkYiKxh — Makiya Tony Starks Daughter (@selenamua_) March 20, 2020

2.

3.

We could probably all use some good in our lives right now so here’s a video of my husband returning a pufferfish who got stranded on the beach to the sea 🐡#BeKind pic.twitter.com/VH8y0fluMZ — Lucy Poley (@lucygempoley) March 20, 2020

4.

This is self-isolating in style – Sally and Ken from Penzance are both in their 80s, both have dementia but she loves to play the piano – no sheet music! – and he loves to dance 😍#coronavirus #selfisolating pic.twitter.com/zmTwcynpfo — BBC Radio Cornwall (@BBCCornwall) March 20, 2020

5.

This chameleon painting is my new favorite video on the internet pic.twitter.com/XO8kZE9ToR — Kyanna Denice (@3o5KD) March 20, 2020

6.

Omg Bryn Celyn Care Home in south Wales does self isolation human hungry hippos 🥰 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/PJvSyZVwAw — Catrin Nye (@CatrinNye) March 20, 2020

7.

When her human is busy, Taika entertains herself. Clever girl. #QuarantineActivities pic.twitter.com/D6CJ64wKEB — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) March 21, 2020

8.

This really cheered me up .

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tqxGglwCRR — jercor (@jercor1) March 22, 2020

9.

😂😂😂 my friend at the end was super drunk 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IEQWtGMEa1 — Shea Butter Baby ✨🍫 (@itsjustkey_) March 22, 2020

10.

😂😂😂 my friend at the end was super drunk 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IEQWtGMEa1 — Shea Butter Baby ✨🍫 (@itsjustkey_) March 22, 2020

11.

This is making me laugh every time I watch it. My one year old nephew REALLY likes Baby Shark, and his brother and cousin join in. pic.twitter.com/4WCv1EgumR — Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) March 9, 2019

12.

this is king, his favorite place is his bed

(kingthesnagg IG) pic.twitter.com/RbF0XLC5ou — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) March 24, 2020

13.

Just in case you need it, here’s a dog doing yoga in Italian. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/zTKp3MbI8e — Amanda in Atlanta (@ATLnewsgirl) March 25, 2020

14.

This cheered me up pic.twitter.com/n9e01ALjcR — Chris Towers (@CTowersCBS) March 25, 2020

15.

To everyone at Home and around the World, keep your families safe…..and remember to have FUN! 😁🙏🏼 #LoveActually 🎥 : #KerryRussellTV pic.twitter.com/CjYVjzbuTm — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) March 26, 2020

16.

When he went ʰᵐʲᵏᵒᵖˡᵃʷᵉʳᶠᶠᶠʳʰʰʲʳʳʳᵗᵘᵖᵒ I felt that pic.twitter.com/2Q6U26tT5W — rae paoletta (@PAYOLETTER) March 26, 2020

17.

My dog Ember and I have decided to start a thread of isolation duets. Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you today’s offering – Tiffany’s I Think We’re Alone Now. pic.twitter.com/WJDl1iiAV2 — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 26, 2020

18.

Do, I’ve collected my dementia suffering mum for the lock down. Here she is showing her moves. Alexa play 50s music. pic.twitter.com/EYM0jqa7zF — Jean Wood #FBPE 🕷🔸🇪🇺 (@jean_pjtwood) March 25, 2020

19.

So my daughter, Katie, had her 12th Birthday today. She couldn't have any friends over so we arranged a birthday drive by with all her friends as a surprise for her. Best bunch of friends ever!! #rathcormac #sligo #ireland #socialdistancing #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/G0sV2zGPXU — Katie (@katiekins76) March 26, 2020

20.

i have already watched this a million times pic.twitter.com/LHZxfZdklT — karen han (@karenyhan) March 26, 2020

21.

Sometimes my cat walks around with my slipper like he’s wearing it pic.twitter.com/8PZKssZyfq — KΔTY (@Dope_chakra) March 26, 2020

READ MORE:

29 nice things to make you smile