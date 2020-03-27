21 nice things to try and bring a smile to your face

We’re currently living in a world of chaos and it’s hard. We’ve done our usual weekly round up of nice things we’ve seen this week in the hope they might help to make you smile.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

READ MORE:

29 nice things to make you smile