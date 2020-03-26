What quarantine hairstyle are you aiming for? – the 15 best/worst

Although Boris Johnson has promised to review the UK lockdown after three weeks, it’s pretty obvious that social distancing is going to be the way ahead for quite some time.

We all know what that means, don’t we? No trips to the barber or salon.

We wondered how people in quarantine might cope with the inevitable bad hair consequences, so we asked this question.

Your suggestions make us hope we get to see everyone emerge into the light whenever quarantine ends, because that’s going to be hilarious.

These were our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2