Watching this dog do yoga in Italian is the escape we could all do with right now
Yoga is known for its soothing and meditative qualities. Even more so when it’s a dog doing the yoga, and the yoga’s in Italian.
This is exactly what we needed today.
Just in case you need it, here’s a dog doing yoga in Italian. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/zTKp3MbI8e
— Amanda in Atlanta (@ATLnewsgirl) March 25, 2020
And relax.
THIS IS THE BEST!
— Caitlin Kelly (@CaitlinKellyNYC) March 25, 2020
Our pup tried to replicate — not very successfully. pic.twitter.com/tgJMdKW8yG
— Amanda in Atlanta (@ATLnewsgirl) March 25, 2020
Oh! I see the dog now, took me a couple viewings.
— 🍸Emotional support Vodka🍸 (@axlsgirl13) March 26, 2020
There was a PS we could have done without though.
Rest In Peace, Pancino. pic.twitter.com/jeRYojMkxh
— Richard Hurtado 🏳️🌈 (@Rich_Hurt) March 26, 2020
Awwww.
Source @ATLnewsgirl