Isabel Oakeshott called on Meghan and Harry to fight coronavirus – only 5 replies you need

Isabel Oakeshott, political commentator and former journalist for the Daily Mail and the Sunday Times, that kind of thing, isn’t happy with Harry and Meghan for not doing enough in the fight against coronavirus.

Not that she’s spotted them failing to keep their social distance or anything. Just that she thinks they’re failing in their duty to return to the UK to help defeat the global pandemic.

Just think what Meghan and Harry could do for their shattered reputations by coming home at this time to support the national effort against corona – and the Royal family — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) March 25, 2020

And these really are the only 5 replies you need to that.

LOOOOOL! Here the world is talking about social distancing and not visiting even their neighbours and Isabel is suggesting Harry and Meghan jump on a PLANE back to Britain. You just can't make this level of vim for Harry and Meghan up. Deluded. https://t.co/VskdpgmKrj — Yewande Stan. 🇬🇾🇮🇳🇲🇲😷 (@RichieBrave) March 26, 2020

Never stop your personal prejudices stand in the way of saying something fucking stupid. https://t.co/YcDlybkFBk — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) March 25, 2020

gotta hand it to oakeshitt, she took a global pandemic that requires isolation, distancing and no traveling, and she made it into "meghan is evil cos she isn't traveling to be with other people" take. https://t.co/bnQvy281hx — eyeswideshut (@eyeswideshut75) March 26, 2020

Shit like this just makes me delighted for Harry, Meghan and their child for escaping the UK. Imagine this what your job. To write shit like this. In your columns, on TV, on social media. What a sad existence. https://t.co/mE7sfWvY1U — Charlie Power (@Charlie08624943) March 26, 2020

UK Press: We're always fair about Harry and Meghan. Also UK Press: If Harry and Meghan don't add to their carbon footprint by flying at a time when literally all expertise says travel is causing death, then this pandemic is their fault. https://t.co/zhXnTfYpag — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) March 26, 2020

Yes no time like the present for travelling internationally and meeting large groups of people. https://t.co/wdpnocw2Ro — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 26, 2020

To conclude …

Yes, Meghan and Harry should get a transatlantic flight, hang out with their elderly relatives, tour the country shaking hands and hugging the public to boost their morale, and in their spare time develop a vaccine against the coronavirus. https://t.co/t8ew4mjmP7 — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) March 26, 2020

And just in case you were in any doubt.

Meghan and Harry aren't antiviral agents. https://t.co/se0UhZ4lYq — Adunni Achebe (@_Adadioramma) March 26, 2020

