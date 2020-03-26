17 of the funniest coronavirus tweets to take the sting out of lockdown

Quarantine is proving to be the thing that gets people talking, even if it’s only via Skype or notes shoved through a letter box. By the time it’s over, we’ll all have more empathy but be physically incapable of touching one another without shuddering.

Quarantine is just one of many topics covered by today’s jokers. Read and don’t weep.

1.

Just saw a very sweet slice of quarantine life. Two young lovers in jogging gear in Springfield Park, clearly pretending to be doing their exercise for the day so they could steal a moment together. Not ashamed to say I had a slight catch in my throat as I called the police. — Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) March 25, 2020

2.

My hands are so dry they feel like they belong to someone else. — Louis Theroux (@louistheroux) March 24, 2020

3.

Quarantine Day 36,489: Joe Wicks has fully lost it and is smashing his mint green guitar against the fireplace (for 12 reps in 5 sets). — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 25, 2020

4.

Ladies with long curly hair don't need to stress about haircuts now. You can be like, I just surfaced from a swamp and I bring secrets from another realm. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) March 24, 2020

5.

Single man with toilet rolls would like to meet a girl with hand sanitizer for some good clean fun. — Anthony Lock – Never Give Up… Never Give In… (@BrokenByWar) March 24, 2020

6.

Anyone who wants to exercise more than once a day can have one of mine if they want. — Daniel Glyn (@DanielGlyn) March 23, 2020

7.

video calls that could have been calls are the new meeting that could have been an email — Esther Webber (@estwebber) March 24, 2020

8.