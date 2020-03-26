‘Think I’ve found the darkest coronavirus TikTok so far’
Think I’ve found the darkest coronavirus TikTok so far. Fuck,’ says @BeardedGenius and we think he might be right.
Put it this way, if there’s darker we’d rather not see it right now.
It’s from @lukemjones and, well, here goes.
Think I’ve found the darkest coronavirus TikTok so far. Fuck pic.twitter.com/KflhSPRSJa
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 26, 2020
Blimey.
Jesus, I thought people just done dances
— Daniel Holmes (@DanielHolmes93) March 26, 2020
Well.. im off to watch Disney + now
— detboi (@iamdetboi) March 26, 2020
nope nope nope nope nope nope
— Nick Stylianou (@nmsonline) March 26, 2020
And there’s more – lots more – from @lukemjones on TikTok here.
READ MORE
11 hot and breathless coronavirus-inspired chat-up lines (NSFW)
Source Twitter @BeardedGenius
Think I’ve found the darkest coronavirus TikTok so far. Fuck pic.twitter.com/KflhSPRSJa
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 26, 2020