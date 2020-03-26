The commentator with no live sport has been commentating on everyday things again and it just gets better

You’ve probably seen some of the great Nick Heath’s work, the sports commentator who ran out of live sport because of coronavirus so has been commentating on everyday life instead.

We’re glad to say he’s back with a whole bunch more and this one might be his best yet.

Here are some others you might not have seen yet.

And you can find a whole bunch more here. Brilliant stuff.

And you can follow @nickheathsport on Twitter here.

READ MORE

This commentator’s got no live sport so he’s commentating on everyday life and it’s brilliant

Source Twitter @nickheathsport