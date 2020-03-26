BBC Dad and the kids who videobombed him were back on TV – and they’re still full of mischief

None of us can forget the moment that the BBC’s South Korea correspondent, Professor Robert Kelly, was interrupted by his two adorable children and his frantic wife. Nor would we want to.

Here’s how it went down.

Professor Kelly was dubbed BBC Dad, and the moment is undoubtedly one of the best videobombs in TV history.

Such was the internet’s investment in his family, that when he recently appeared to talk about Covid-19, everybody was far more interested in the door – which disappointingly remained firmly closed.

the most hated locked door in all human history https://t.co/VUEtcpNpgK — tom jamieson (@jamiesont) February 23, 2020

In a twist we didn’t see coming – because that’s how twists work – the Covid-19 quarantine has given us the gift of another glimpse of the children, Marian and James, as Professor Kelly and his wife, Kim Jung-A, discussed the challenges of being in lockdown.

omg our favourite family have returned to bbc world news pic.twitter.com/lP7vIqD37V — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 26, 2020

my favourite part of the interview was when one of the kids got bored, left and then came back with a computer game pic.twitter.com/lCEl8tuKfo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 26, 2020

We’re delighted to see that the children have retained their lively spirits. Presumably far more delighted than the parents who are stuck indoors with them.

Needless to say, their reappearance has been big news for their devoted Twitter audience.

The most famous working from home family on the planet are now live on BBC World pic.twitter.com/T9vGrKu8tJ — Ryan Northover (@RyanNorthover) March 26, 2020

what I truly love about this clip is the segue into the part where the BBC dad genuinely wants to answer the interviewer's questions but is being hit in the face by his daughter pic.twitter.com/5QmUWs67Fo — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) March 26, 2020

Crazily uplifting to see them. We are all this family now. So in the end, in a way, he won. https://t.co/7FAkYIMugi — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 26, 2020

THIS IS WHAT WE NEEDED. Also, congrats to the daughter who continues to be utterly delightfully uncontrollable. https://t.co/PZH3ISNdai — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) March 26, 2020

The good news is that the Kid who, a few years back, marched in without a single f**k to give is still a legend..

This has cheered me up no end! https://t.co/dvyFmU0BNV — Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) March 26, 2020

This reaction from Paul Schofield is incredibly relatable. Keeping up with the Kellys FTW.

this is the only reality show I'd watch. — Paul Schofield (@schofey27) March 26, 2020

Never mind these people clamouring for video updates from the Queen – this is our royal family now.

