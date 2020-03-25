This young goalkeeper’s solo practice hack went viral because it’s simply ingenious

As most children are now being home-schooled* and aren’t allowed to play out, it can be difficult for some of them to keep on top of their usual sports routines.

*watching television and playing on the Playstation

One youngster, Nathan, the son of journalist, Sarah-Jayne Tobin, found a fairly ingenious way around his particular problem.

When you’re a goalkeeper… and an only child… in self isolation… and trying to keep up with your training… 😂😂came up with this himself! I’m so impressed. #coronavirus #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/FFzJ1LE3N1 — Sarah-Jayne Tobin (@TheSJTobin) March 23, 2020

People were both impressed by his ingenuity and skill. These were some of the best comments we saw.

This child is my hero. https://t.co/FNhUzguC1F — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) March 23, 2020

This is beyond excellent. And looks a lovely day for it in fairness! — Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) March 23, 2020

Can he play for Villa in June please? 😳🙌🏽 — Declan Pierce (@DecPierce) March 23, 2020

When everyone’s out of quarantine, Nathan’s going to have some illustrious training buddies, such as Manchester United’s midfielder, Juan Mata Garcia.

One day, if he wants, and when all this is over, I would like to practice my freeckicks with him on goal! What do you think? 🙌 https://t.co/Brl6omumf4 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 23, 2020

And Watford’s goalkeeper, Ben Foster.

What a legend!!!! I don’t know how we’re gonna be able to do it but I’m gonna have to put a training session on for ya!!!! Keep going mate I love it👌👌👍👍👏👏 — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) March 23, 2020

However, for a Leeds United fan, this must have been the best response.

We’ll watch out for him on the sports pages in about eight years or so.

