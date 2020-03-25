Someone sent a chihuahua to buy Cheetos – and it worked
A wise person once said “Necessity is the mother of invention” and the quarantine caused by the coronavirus crisis has demonstrated that perfectly, with this example deserving a place in some sort of textbook.
As shared by the wonderful crowd over at Bored Panda, a young Mexican named Antonio Munoz was craving a snack during lockdown, but was mindful of the risks of contracting or spreading the virus.
He wrote on his Facebook page …
“Día tres de la cuarentena
Yo quería mis chetos”
Day three of quarantine
I wanted my Cheetos.
This is what happened next.
He wrote this note:
The note translates as:
“Hello Mr. Shopkeeper. Please sell my dog some Cheetos, the orange kind, not the red ones, they’re too hot.
She has 20 pesos attached to her collar.
WARNING: She will bite if not treated right. Your front neighbour.”
He sent his furry housemate off like this:
It worked! Here’s the moment Antonio spotted her heading back with the crunchy treasure.
Antonio’s ingenuity went viral on Twitter.
Me in quarantine sending my dog to get me hot Cheetos pic.twitter.com/1Avx0JMlLo
— Nancy (@Wtfnancyison) March 19, 2020
These are a few of the thousands of responses to the light relief.
Low bar: dog gets you a beer from the fridge.
High bar: dog commutes to get you snacks, returns with change.
— EBW (@the_agrippa) March 20, 2020
“I am the Hero they need
But don’t deserve”
— Obi-Wants-Kenobi (@Gung_Ho_Ike) March 21, 2020
Time to send Scooby on a mission. The chips are running low lol
— Nicholas Cardona (@niconick11) March 21, 2020
Someone named Aston made this excellent point.
Doggo deserves a delicious treat https://t.co/KuMHDmrKEJ
— Aston ¹⁹⁹⁶ (@TheAstonAlvarez) March 21, 2020
Absolutely true. That dog is worth its weight in gold – or orange.
READ MORE
A lovely old story about a dog who was hailed a hero but turned out to be even cleverer than they thought
Source Facebook H/T Bored Panda Image Facebook