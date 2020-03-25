Someone sent a chihuahua to buy Cheetos – and it worked

A wise person once said “Necessity is the mother of invention” and the quarantine caused by the coronavirus crisis has demonstrated that perfectly, with this example deserving a place in some sort of textbook.

As shared by the wonderful crowd over at Bored Panda, a young Mexican named Antonio Munoz was craving a snack during lockdown, but was mindful of the risks of contracting or spreading the virus.

He wrote on his Facebook page …

“Día tres de la cuarentena
Yo quería mis chetos”

Day three of quarantine
I wanted my Cheetos.

This is what happened next.

He wrote this note:

The note translates as:

“Hello Mr. Shopkeeper. Please sell my dog some Cheetos, the orange kind, not the red ones, they’re too hot.

She has 20 pesos attached to her collar.

WARNING: She will bite if not treated right. Your front neighbour.”

He sent his furry housemate off like this:

It worked! Here’s the moment Antonio spotted her heading back with the crunchy treasure.

Antonio’s ingenuity went viral on Twitter.

These are a few of the thousands of responses to the light relief.

Someone named Aston made this excellent point.

Absolutely true. That dog is worth its weight in gold – or orange.

Source Facebook H/T Bored Panda Image Facebook