Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19 – 13 responses to make one feel better about oneself

Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid-19, although he is reported to be in good health and only displaying mild symptoms.

Prince of Wales, 71, tests positive for coronavirus and has mild symptoms "but otherwise remains in good health" https://t.co/cQWwM4rHmP — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 25, 2020

The news immediately raised a question.

Wishing Prince Charles a speedy recovery but just to remind you: IMPORTANT TO TEST:

Members of Royal Family NOT IMPORTANT TO TEST:

NHS staffhttps://t.co/b4lyhi7dS1 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 25, 2020

That wasn’t the only take out there, though, so we gathered a few more favourites.

1

Prince Andrew says he doesn't have the coronavirus and has never had contact with Prince Charles as he has been self isolating in Woking Pizza Express. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 25, 2020

2

It has caused the orange marches to be cancelled, it doesn't recognise the border in the North of Ireland, and it has now infected Prince Charles. Is the Coronavirus in the Ra? — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) March 25, 2020

3

BBC News: "It is not possible to say how Prince Charles contracted coronavirus, due to the number of people he meets on public engagements."

Or, to put it another way, it's not possible to say how many he's transmitted it to. — Tripe Marketing Board (@TripeUK) March 25, 2020

4

Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19. Prince Andrew suspected to have Co-Ed 16. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) March 25, 2020

5

prince charles: "i've tested positive for coronavirus" the daily mail: pic.twitter.com/25NPUY3Rrk — sam (@samjstirling) March 25, 2020

6

Prince Charles got a #covid19 test so quickly because he met the requirements – which are "being a member of the Royal family or the Tory party or just quite rich really" — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 25, 2020

7

I love the idea of Prince Charles working from home, saying “so what do you do?” to a pot plant. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) March 25, 2020

8

Does this mean Prince Charles will have to tap open his own boiled eggs? Truly, we have come the End Times. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 25, 2020

9

10

Writers of The Crown preparing for huge plot twist Series 9: “ultimately it took the sacrifice of a future monarch for the government to finally take the virus seriously and save our country” says 112 year old Queen Elizabeth (played by Morgan Freeman) #PrinceCharles — Omid Djalili (@omid9) March 25, 2020

11

If Prince Andrew could sweat I bet he’d be sweating right now — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 25, 2020

12

I can't believe Prince Charles ate a bat. — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) March 25, 2020

13

If Prince Charles is working from home now he's got Corona I think Camilla should put a red ribbon across every door so that he can cut it when he walks through. — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP 🇬🇧 (@MarkFrancois12) March 25, 2020

14

what if #PrinceCharles organises a video of other royals in isolation singing the national anthem to raise morale — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) March 25, 2020

15

They say that Prince Charles is working from home. Any idea what that work is ? — terry christian (@terrychristian) March 25, 2020

16

If Prince Andrew could sweat I bet he’d be sweating right now — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 25, 2020

17

Prince Charles has got coronavirus, which confirms that it's heirborn. Don't @ me. — Oonagh (@Okeating) March 25, 2020

18

Prince Charles is isolating at Balmoral with Covid-19 Prince Andrew is isolating at Windsor with Jennifer-14 — Interrogator (@Eddystone506) March 25, 2020

19

But he was so careful??? https://t.co/4Oov1j7Q6z — John Rain CBE (@MrKenShabby) March 25, 2020

20

yes Charles got tested because he's a royal, you lot have had royals for a while now, they get special perks because they're royals, I'm not sure how it's coming as a surprise now — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 25, 2020

21

Amazing disease, this covid-19. Seems primarily to target the likes of Prince Charles and Idris Elba, but not nurses, homeless people or carers. I wonder why that is? — Aditya Chakrabortty (@chakrabortty) March 25, 2020

22