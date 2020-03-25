The only 6 killer reactions you need to Trump’s plan to end the US lockdown

Trump’s coronavirus response has flip-flopped more times than a fish on a quay, from being sure that Covid-19 was less to worry about than the flu, to warning people that it was an unprecedented crisis and to now insisting that it can’t take precedence over the economy.

This tweet was very telling.

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

It seems that far from assessing the situation, he plans to begin removing restrictions and getting the US back to work.

Our people want to return to work. They will practice Social Distancing and all else, and Seniors will be watched over protectively & lovingly. We can do two things together. THE CURE CANNOT BE WORSE (by far) THAN THE PROBLEM! Congress MUST ACT NOW. We will come back strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020

The announcement hasn’t gone down well with experts, or anyone apart from rich Trump supporters.

YESSSSSSSS! Pedal to the metal to protect the over 70 crowd and let the rest of us resume life! https://t.co/BlOWQtGtFy — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2020

I cannot emphasize this enough. HUMAN LIVES ARE WORTH MUCH MORE THAN THE DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE. The economy is important but what use is money if you and your loved ones are dead? Money can always be made later. But your life cannot be refunded and purchased again. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 24, 2020

These responses really tell it like it is.

1.

Did the coronavirus write this tweet? https://t.co/MNW1N54dMv — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) March 23, 2020

2.

DIE TO PROTECT MY STOCK PORTFOLIO is not quite the uplifting rallying cry Republicans seem to think it is https://t.co/iy08Z8aVhZ — maura quint (@behindyourback) March 24, 2020

3.

people just want to survive this pandemic, my sociopath dude — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 24, 2020

4.

went from “this is war” to “how much do you even love your grandparents anyway?” real quick — mac (@macjaeh) March 24, 2020

5.

LET LOOSE THE DOGS OF PLAGUE. I AM BORED WITH HAVING TO "GOVERN" https://t.co/cY25Wiv88C — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) March 23, 2020

6.

This can be the campaign poster to persuade the public to get back out there.

Political commentator Tea Pain had a suspicion about an ulterior motive.

Holy Crap. Trump figures he'll get another term if there's no one left to vote against him. https://t.co/8JF4XfiSZ3 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 24, 2020

Good luck to the 73-year-old unfit man who likes handshakes in avoiding the deadly virus.

This tweet from Hillary Clinton boiled the situation down to its essence.

Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020

READ MORE

Donald Trump said he always took the ‘Chinese virus’ seriously – only 4 replies you need

Source Donald Trump Image YouTube