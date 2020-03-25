James Blunt’s no-nonsense response to coronavirus got people smiling

As all sorts of celebrities have been putting videos and stuff online to keep people entertained during self-isolation, James Blunt had this announcement for his fans on Twitter.

During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020

And people loved him for it, obviously.

You're…..beautiful. — S J Hammerschmidt 😇 (@sjhammerschmidt) March 25, 2020

That’s what I like to see, some positivity — Carl (@_Wattsy_99) March 25, 2020

1)

My wife's infected

My hands are pure

I stole some handgel

from Coles I'm sure

They stared at me at Subway

I sneezed – on another man

But I won't lose no sleep on that

Corona's got a plan You're isolated

You're isolated

You're isolated, it's cool — Scott Wellman (@JDarklighter) March 25, 2020

At last .. a celeb who isn't being a nob 👍👍👍😁 — Pupps (@Pupps17) March 25, 2020

And it’s not the first time he’s tackled the fallout from Covid-19 on Twitter.

There was also this.

They can ban large gatherings, but as you can see here, it doesn’t seem to affect my shows:https://t.co/ZeST9ga4bt — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 13, 2020

And this.

Must be a bad time to be a hypochondriac. — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 19, 2020

Oh, and this.

Yeah, but I’m locked in with my mother-in-law. https://t.co/HJPS7SLfzH — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 24, 2020

