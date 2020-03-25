James Blunt’s no-nonsense response to coronavirus got people smiling
As all sorts of celebrities have been putting videos and stuff online to keep people entertained during self-isolation, James Blunt had this announcement for his fans on Twitter.
During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not.
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020
And people loved him for it, obviously.
You're…..beautiful.
— S J Hammerschmidt 😇 (@sjhammerschmidt) March 25, 2020
That’s what I like to see, some positivity
— Carl (@_Wattsy_99) March 25, 2020
1)
My wife's infected
My hands are pure
I stole some handgel
from Coles I'm sure
They stared at me at Subway
I sneezed – on another man
But I won't lose no sleep on that
Corona's got a plan
You're isolated
You're isolated
You're isolated, it's cool
— Scott Wellman (@JDarklighter) March 25, 2020
At last .. a celeb who isn't being a nob 👍👍👍😁
— Pupps (@Pupps17) March 25, 2020
And it’s not the first time he’s tackled the fallout from Covid-19 on Twitter.
There was also this.
They can ban large gatherings, but as you can see here, it doesn’t seem to affect my shows:https://t.co/ZeST9ga4bt
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 13, 2020
And this.
Must be a bad time to be a hypochondriac.
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 19, 2020
Oh, and this.
Yeah, but I’m locked in with my mother-in-law. https://t.co/HJPS7SLfzH
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 24, 2020
