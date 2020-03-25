James Blunt’s no-nonsense response to coronavirus got people smiling

As all sorts of celebrities have been putting videos and stuff online to keep people entertained during self-isolation, James Blunt had this announcement for his fans on Twitter.

And people loved him for it, obviously.

And it’s not the first time he’s tackled the fallout from Covid-19 on Twitter.

There was also this.

And this.

Oh, and this.

