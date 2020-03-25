9 signs you might be a covidiot

The outbreak of Covid-19 has introduced us to some new or unfamiliar words and phrases, such as:

Government-mandated exercise PPE – personal protective equipment Social distancing

But the one we like best is covidiot, n. a person behaving like an idiot in relation to the Covid-19 crisis.

Do you know a covidiot? Are you a covidiot? Check this handy guide to learn the signs.

1. Comparing the virus to war

Well, we didn't close our pubs in the blitz

60,000 people killed then

What happened to our nation? — Godfrey Bloom (@goddersbloom) March 20, 2020

2. Hoarding



Via

3. Putting profits first

The boss of Wetherspoons Tim Martin says shutting pubs over the #coronavirus outbreak is "over the top" and they should stay open – despite government advice that people should avoid them. For more on this interview, head here: https://t.co/awJUMMm8JE pic.twitter.com/q45HAoPtRi — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 20, 2020

4. Ignoring social distancing

Columbia Road flower market, East London, noon today. pic.twitter.com/ez1w2UGIFI — Grouse Beater (@Grouse_Beater) March 22, 2020

5. All the conspiracy theories

One is a 5G Map, One is the CoronaVirus Map in the USA

Always a bigger picture 👁 pic.twitter.com/UQ6Dn2cppz — Heine-Stein (@_TheRealDeal24) March 20, 2020

6. Downplaying the virus

COVID-19 is a "serious" virus. I don't know of any viruses which are "not serious." Anyone who has had a bad case of the FLU knows that is a VERY serious virus. But in the end, I doubt COVID-19 will be any worse than 2009 H1N1, which basically, we ignored. — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 23, 2020

7. Spreading rumours

Some people are spreading rumours that the Army has been deployed on the streets of London, often using this photo. These are cadets. There is a cadet centre in Clapham. Please – be responsible, don't spread unfounded rumours at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/D7Xz64sVpK — Franklin (@FranklinSteves) March 18, 2020

8. Flouting specific instructions not to travel to rural areas (and to self-isolate for 7 days when symptoms appear)

Kirstie Allsopp travelling from London to Devon with her confirmed positive Corona Virus family, without even a consideration for others or our alread limited and overstretched services in the South West. Bunch of entitled Tories — Libby Row (@libby_row) March 24, 2020

9. Using the outbreak as an excuse for racism

This last one applies to a select few, but it’s a definite sign of covidiocy, nonetheless.

Sending mixed messages when you’re in charge of a country’s response.

"So the government said in order to stop the spread of the virus it was absolutely vital we all stayed at home. What did the government say Roy?" "Go out if you like" pic.twitter.com/wGxnog2hSp — The Poke (@ThePoke) March 25, 2020

Stay home. Stay safe. Don’t be a covidiot.

