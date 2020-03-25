Simply 27 brilliantly groansome dad jokes to take your mind off coronavirus for a moment or two

Such is the world we all live in right now there’s never been a better time to follow @Dadsaysjokes on Twitter.

Brilliantly terrible, hilariously groansome and sometimes downright genius, here are 27 of the best to take your mind off coronavirus for a moment or two at least …

1.

What's the difference between a poorly dressed man on a tricycle and a well dressed man on a bicycle? Attire. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) March 24, 2020

2.

I'm developing a new fragrance for introverts. It’s called: “Leave me the fuh cologne.” — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) February 29, 2020

3.

My wife told me to take the spider out instead of killing him. Went out. Had a few drinks. Nice guy. He’s a web designer. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) November 18, 2019

4.

Son: Why is my sister’s name Paris? Dad: Because we conceived her in Paris. Son: Thanks dad. Dad: No problem Quarantine. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) March 22, 2020

5.

I recently started a band called 999 Megabytes. We’re good but we haven’t got a gig yet. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) May 1, 2019

6.

Me: I'm terrified of random letters Therapist: You are? Me: (Screams) Therapist: I see Me: (Scream intensifies) — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) February 11, 2020

7.

We need to uninstall 2020 and then try reinstalling it. The current version has a nasty virus. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) March 23, 2020

8.

"Hey officer, how did the hackers escape?" No idea, they just ransomware. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) October 6, 2019

9.

I ran out of toilet paper, so have begun using old newspapers… The Times are rough. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) March 19, 2020

10.

Boss: How good are you at Power Point? Me: I Excel at it Boss: Was that a Microsoft Office pun? Me: Word — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) July 9, 2018

11.

Finland has just closed their borders. No one will be crossing the finish line. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) March 19, 2020

12.

I asked my wife if I was the only one she’d been with. She said yes, all the others had been nines and tens. — Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) March 31, 2019

13.