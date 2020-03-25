19 times humour got one over on the coronavirus

In the US, Trump has grown bored of pretending to care and is advocating re-opening businesses and accepting the casualties, while in the UK, Rishi Sunak has yet to help the self-employed because he’s worried that some of them may get money they don’t need.

It’s hard to imagine how people have been able to stay funny as they presumably paint angry slogans on placards, yet here we are.

1.

Please do not take medical advice from a man who looked directly at a solar eclipse. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2020

2.

Our Easter holiday to Centreparcs has been cancelled so we're recreating it at home by having the kids ride their bikes in the garden while I burn £20 notes — joe heenan (@joeheenan) March 24, 2020

3.

A neighbour is blowing bubbles from their garden. Great, whimsical little flying blisters of plague. — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) March 24, 2020

4.

My mum has a PhD on Corona Virus from WhatsApp University — b (@brownandboujiee) March 23, 2020

ot/

5.

i decided that today. is bring your human to work day. we stared out the window for hours. and they helped me spot the cars. it was magical — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) March 24, 2020

6.

I do think the one thing that is unsettling me is that I did not expect Armageddon to enjoy such magnificent spring weather. — simon evans (@TheSimonEvans) March 24, 2020

7.

Just checking. We’re not wearing bras anymore, are we? #Pointless — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) March 23, 2020

8.

I feel sorry for all the burglars having to work from home right now. Breaking their own windows, nicking their wide screen telly and pooing on the bedroom floor. — Gary Delaney (@GaryDelaney) March 24, 2020

9.

I know they’re calling in all former NHS staff but that is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/39Y79xTiy0 — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) March 23, 2020

10.