This simple request for a recipe didn’t go at all as expected

Good man of his parish*, Sir Michael, likes to get involved in Facebook groups and chat rooms, like this one for sharing recipes.

*Internet-based comedian

He very kindly stepped in when someone had a question. Unfortunately, his contribution probably wasn’t as useful as the group would have liked.

Had a lovely time chatting on a recipes group on Facebook today and I almost made some new friends pic.twitter.com/2EwxgX2E1T — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) March 22, 2020

And this is how that exchange went.

The question came from somebody named Cath.

It looked like Michael would be able to help.

But there were other issues to sort first.

Michael kindly decided to quench the group’s curiosity, although not about the chops.

Cath brought him back on topic.





Tensions were mounting, but Michael had more family history to share.

Frustrations spilled over.

So Michael told them everything he knew about his uncle’s chop recipe.

via Gfycat

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the whole thing.

Had an absolute breakdown reading this. FFS, utter genius. https://t.co/D55zC3MZeX — GC, Esq. (@GregCross82) March 23, 2020

I don't say this lightly… easily one of the funniest people on twitter.. https://t.co/TusQKjEwQc — Danny Wexler (@WexlerRules) March 23, 2020

Michael, pardon my internet lingo ignorance, but what does “FFS” that you grind kept using mean? — Ryan Cordell (@ryandcordell) March 22, 2020

Not sure yet. A lot of people say it to me online so it's probably, "Feel Free to Sendmeafriendrequest." — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) March 22, 2020

One person asked for a recipe.

Do you have the recipe for the spiced red cabbage? — Jamie (@WhyTwoJamie) March 22, 2020

Good luck with that.

Well, funny thing about the recipe for spiced red cabbage. When my uncle first arrived in Macedonia, he had never even TRIED red cabbage! But then, a couple of days afterwards, he tried it and he enjoyed it. — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) March 22, 2020

Source Sir Michael Image Sir Michael, @alexmunsell on Unsplash