This priest accidentally live streamed mass with the filters on and it’s the content we all need right now

If religious services always made us feel this much better we’d have started going to church long ago.

It’s an Italian priest who decided to livestream mass due to coronavirus and very sensible he sounds too.

Less sensible, alas, was activating the video filters by mistake. And it’s just wonderful.

In Italy today, a priest decided to live-stream a mass due to COVID-19. Unfortunately he activated the video filters by mistake. pic.twitter.com/zu2qwAlCyT — Gavin Shoebridge (@KiwiEV) March 24, 2020

I would say 'fortunately'. The space helmet was the best. — Bonnie 'Channel Your Inner Introvert & Stay Home' (@bonnienorman) March 24, 2020

Nah. It was meant to be. Gave us all a smile — Michell🎶 (@MichellBasler) March 24, 2020

Source Twitter @KiwiEV