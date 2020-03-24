This priest accidentally live streamed mass with the filters on and it’s the content we all need right now

If religious services always made us feel this much better we’d have started going to church long ago.

It’s an Italian priest who decided to livestream mass due to coronavirus and very sensible he sounds too.

Less sensible, alas, was activating the video filters by mistake. And it’s just wonderful.

Where do we subscribe?

Source Twitter @KiwiEV