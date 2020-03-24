This 75 y/o woman vowing to ignore the government’s ‘stupid’ self-isolation advice will have you facepalming into the next life

This 75 y/o woman’s phone-call to a BBC local radio station has gone viral because, well, it’s probably easier if you listen to it yourself.

Don’t blame us if you get a bit hot under the collar, though.

Ain’t no vaccination for ignorance.

And on behalf of sensible boomers everywhere …

Source @YesMissMurphy