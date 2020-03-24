This 75 y/o woman vowing to ignore the government’s ‘stupid’ self-isolation advice will have you facepalming into the next life

This 75 y/o woman’s phone-call to a BBC local radio station has gone viral because, well, it’s probably easier if you listen to it yourself.

Don’t blame us if you get a bit hot under the collar, though.

Sweet Jesus. For the love of god, lock up your boomers. pic.twitter.com/nuxZqXPI8t — 🏡🦠 Spaghephanie 🦠🏡 (@YesMissMurphy) March 24, 2020

Ain’t no vaccination for ignorance.

HER HUSBAND IS RECOVERING FROM A STROKE AND SHE'S WANDERING OUTSIDE WITHOUT A CARE. — Theo Priestley (@tprstly) March 24, 2020

Goes into free fall once she drops the housebound husband bombshell pic.twitter.com/wqJ4bSPXiv — Daniel Jenkins (@Daniel_Jenks) March 24, 2020

"So you're happy to die for a day at the beach?" "Yeah." Holy fuck people are out of their fucking minds. https://t.co/wHmKnle3dE — Sterling! (@JimSterling) March 24, 2020

from "I need to get out bcos everyone's been cooped up all winter" to "we've got nothing left to live for anyway" in 2 minutes is quite a feat — 955 Handwashing Bastards (@john3ners) March 24, 2020

Getting a strong mental picture of Barbara, and things didn't turn out so well for her. pic.twitter.com/XdQD0Yev2j — Christopher (@s_l_christopher) March 24, 2020

And on behalf of sensible boomers everywhere …

"So you're happy to die for a day at the beach?" "Yeah." Holy fuck people are out of their fucking minds. https://t.co/wHmKnle3dE — Sterling! (@JimSterling) March 24, 2020

READ MORE

Just a perfect takedown of anyone who still doubts the worth of washing your hands

Source @YesMissMurphy