This 6-year-old guitarist’s performance has gone viral, and we’re in awe

Six-year-old Miumiu from Nanjing has been learning to play the guitar since she was three, and it’s been time well spent for the mini YouTuber.

Her latest video is a cover of the easy-listening classic, I Wish You Love, and her measured performance would be impressive from someone three times her age. It’s blowing people’s minds.

Inevitably, the clip made its way onto Twitter, where it has been viewed by almost five million people.

The song plus quarantine was just too much for one person.

No, your eyes are leaking.

READ MORE

This viral clip of an amazing 8-year-old drummer is blowing people’s minds

Source Miumiu Image Miumiu