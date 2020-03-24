This 6-year-old guitarist’s performance has gone viral, and we’re in awe

Six-year-old Miumiu from Nanjing has been learning to play the guitar since she was three, and it’s been time well spent for the mini YouTuber.

Her latest video is a cover of the easy-listening classic, I Wish You Love, and her measured performance would be impressive from someone three times her age. It’s blowing people’s minds.

Inevitably, the clip made its way onto Twitter, where it has been viewed by almost five million people.

I’ve wasted my life having never learned to play guitar and here we are at the end ☹️🥺 pic.twitter.com/Cd99OSZyWl — fwmj.com/work ☭ 🇵🇸 (@fwmj) March 21, 2020

Me whenever someone I like doesn’t text me back within five minutes https://t.co/bfzp3FJvd1 — Meg Stalter (@megstalter) March 23, 2020

Drop the album sis. https://t.co/3ZHVmpDQlD — Seun's Not Here (@seunhere) March 22, 2020

The song plus quarantine was just too much for one person.

I had this quarantine thing handled. this is the video that broke me. pic.twitter.com/SRBdyukZC6 — mwami (@onomwamii) March 22, 2020

No, your eyes are leaking.

Source Miumiu Image Miumiu